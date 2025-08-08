Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentHansal Mehta’s Gandhi Becomes First Indian Series To Premiere At Toronto International Film Festival

Hansal Mehta’s Gandhi Becomes First Indian Series To Premiere At Toronto International Film Festival

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s much-anticipated series "Gandhi" will have its world premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 09:51 AM (IST)

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s much-anticipated series "Gandhi", starring Pratik Gandhi as Mahatma Gandhi, will have its world premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September.

The series, backed by Sameer Nair's Applause Entertainment, is part of the festival’s Primetime programme, which was launched in 2015 and puts spotlight on exceptional international series and boundary-pushing episodic storytelling.

The announcement was made by the director, known for acclaimed works such as "Shahid", "Citylights", "Omerta" as well as hit series "Scam 1992" and "Scoop", on his social media on Thursday.

“An audacious dream, born of belief and perseverance, now steps onto the world stage. 'Gandhi' will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 as part of its carefully curated Primetime slate.

"The first Indian series ever to be featured at TIFF. In its 50th year, this festival becomes the home for a story that is at once deeply personal and profoundly universal. A moment of pride. A moment of memory. A quiet revolution begins,” Mehta posted.

"Gandhi" is based on renowned historian and author Ramachandra Guha's books -- "Gandhi Before India" and "Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World".

The show will also feature Pratik Gandhi's wife Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi and "Harry Potter" franchise star Tom Felton as Josiah Oldfield.

"Gandhi" is among six world premieres selected for the 2025 edition of Primetime, which also include Sterlin Harjo's "The Lowdown", featuring Ethan Hawke, Netflix’s Canadian original "Wayward", "Black Rabbit" starring Jude Law and Jason Bateman, the documentary series "Origin: The Story of the Basketball Africa League", and "The Savage" by Iranian filmmaker Houman Seyyedi.

All screenings include extended Q&A sessions with creators and cast.

The 50th edition of TIFF will be held from September 4 to 14. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 09:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hansal Mehta Pratik Gandhi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
No Trade Talks With India Until Tariff Dispute Is Resolved, Says Trump
No Trade Talks With India Until Tariff Dispute Is Resolved, Says Trump
Cities
Actor Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered In Delhi; Two Arrested : Report
Actor Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered In Delhi; Two Arrested : Report
India
Facing 'Unilateral' Trump Tariffs, Brazil’s Lula Reaches Out To PM Modi; Both Leaders Back Global South Unity
Facing 'Unilateral' Trump Tariffs, Brazil’s Lula Reaches Out To PM Modi; Both Leaders Back Global South Unity
India
‘Either Sign Oath Or Stop Misleading Nation’: ECI Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Chori' Allegations — Updates
Either Sign Oath Or Stop Misleading Nation: EC Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Charge — Updates
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Trump Halts India Trade Talks Until Tariff Issue Resolved, Tensions Escalate
Breaking: Terrifying Landslide Hits Bikers Near Kinnaur, Rescue Ops In Full Swing Across Uttarakhand
Breaking News: Controversial Speaker Aniruddh Acharya Faces Backlash as Supporters Assault Female Reporter
Breaking: Deadly Road Accident in Jammu and Kashmir, CRPF Vehicle Falls into Deep Ravine | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Supreme Court Rejects Justice Yashwant Verma’s Petition in Cash Scam Case | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget