Actor Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, has stepped into the digital world with her very first YouTube vlog. The 20-minute-long video captured her journey from Mumbai to Chandigarh, where she visited the Maa Mahakali and Kal Bhairav temples. Married to Govinda for over 38 years, Sunita offered fans a rare glimpse into her personal life.

Stepping out of her car at the airport, Sunita introduced herself with confidence, saying, while some celebrities call paparazzi for attention, she doesn’t need it. “Sunita ka pati hai na? Usko chana hi padega news mein,” she laughed, adding, “Woh mera pati hai mera sirf mera.”

Emotional Moments At The Temple

During the temple visit, Sunita broke down while recalling her first prayer after meeting Govinda. “When I met Govinda, I prayed that I get married to him and that my life goes well,” she shared. She also warned those who try to disrupt her peace: “Koi bhi mera ghar todne ki koshish kare… Maa Kali sabke gale kaat k rakh degi.”

Sunita also revealed she experienced a paranormal encounter, saying she felt someone push her from behind, calling it a “tantra.” Later, she purchased bottles of alcohol, clarifying that they were offerings for her next temple visit.

Memories With Govinda And Family Life

In the vlog, Sunita fondly remembered the first gift she received from Govinda—a Mysore saree, which she still treasures. When asked how her husband compliments her, she recalled his words: “Aare Sona kitni achi lagrahi hai tu. Mahalakshmi lagti ho, mera beta.”

The vlog also featured her “son” Mukesh, who has been with the family since he was 14. Their lighthearted banter closed the video, which she captioned, “Aab mein paise chapugi.”

About Govinda And Sunita’s Marriage

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in 1987 and share two children, Tina and Yashvardan Ahuja. Despite occasional divorce rumours, Sunita brushed them off in an earlier interview, saying, “Positive hai ya negative hai… Mai sochti hu kuttey hai log bhaukenge.”