Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentGovinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Gets Real In Debut Vlog: 'Mera Ghar Todne Ki Koshish...'

Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Gets Real In Debut Vlog: 'Mera Ghar Todne Ki Koshish...'

Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja debuted on YouTube with a heartfelt vlog, sharing personal memories, temple visits, and emotional confessions.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 11:33 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, has stepped into the digital world with her very first YouTube vlog. The 20-minute-long video captured her journey from Mumbai to Chandigarh, where she visited the Maa Mahakali and Kal Bhairav temples. Married to Govinda for over 38 years, Sunita offered fans a rare glimpse into her personal life.

Stepping out of her car at the airport, Sunita introduced herself with confidence, saying, while some celebrities call paparazzi for attention, she doesn’t need it. “Sunita ka pati hai na? Usko chana hi padega news mein,” she laughed, adding, “Woh mera pati hai mera sirf mera.”

Emotional Moments At The Temple

During the temple visit, Sunita broke down while recalling her first prayer after meeting Govinda. “When I met Govinda, I prayed that I get married to him and that my life goes well,” she shared. She also warned those who try to disrupt her peace: “Koi bhi mera ghar todne ki koshish kare… Maa Kali sabke gale kaat k rakh degi.”

Sunita also revealed she experienced a paranormal encounter, saying she felt someone push her from behind, calling it a “tantra.” Later, she purchased bottles of alcohol, clarifying that they were offerings for her next temple visit.

ALSO READ: ‘Cheap Copy Of Farah Khan?’ Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Enters Vlogging World With YouTube Channel

Memories With Govinda And Family Life

In the vlog, Sunita fondly remembered the first gift she received from Govinda—a Mysore saree, which she still treasures. When asked how her husband compliments her, she recalled his words: “Aare Sona kitni achi lagrahi hai tu. Mahalakshmi lagti ho, mera beta.”

The vlog also featured her “son” Mukesh, who has been with the family since he was 14. Their lighthearted banter closed the video, which she captioned, “Aab mein paise chapugi.”

About Govinda And Sunita’s Marriage

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in 1987 and share two children, Tina and Yashvardan Ahuja. Despite occasional divorce rumours, Sunita brushed them off in an earlier interview, saying, “Positive hai ya negative hai… Mai sochti hu kuttey hai log bhaukenge.”

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 11:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Govinda Sunita Ahuja
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Up To Zelenskyy Now': Trump Shifts Onus On Ukraine For Peace Deal After '10/10' Meeting With Putin
'Up To Zelenskyy Now': Trump Shifts Onus On Ukraine For Peace Deal After '10/10' Meeting With Putin
World
'No Deal Until A Deal': Trump, Putin Conclude Alaska Talks Without Agreement On Ending Ukraine War
'No Deal Until A Deal': Trump, Putin Conclude Alaska Summit Without Ukraine Ceasefire
India
Vajpayee Death Anniversary: PM Modi Pays Tribute At 'Sadaiv Atal,' Hails His Vision For Self-Reliant India
President Murmu, PM Modi Pay Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Death Anniversary: WATCH
World
Handshakes, Limo Ride, B-2 Bomber Flyover: Trump Rolls Out Red Carpet For Putin In Alaska — WATCH
Handshakes, Limo Ride, B-2 Bomber Flyover: Trump Rolls Out Red Carpet For Putin In Alaska — WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget