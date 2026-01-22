MEA Protests Khalistani Vandalism At Embassy In Croatia, Calls For Accountability

India on Thursday strongly condemned the trespassing of its embassy in Croatia and the vandalisation of the national flag by Khalistani activists, calling on authorities to hold those responsible accountable.

The incident is the latest in a series of actions by Khalistani groups targeting Indian diplomatic missions overseas, most of which have previously occurred in Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States. Croatia, a member of the European Union, was targeted days ahead of the India–EU Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi on January 27.

Our statement on the trespassing of the Embassy of India premises in Zagreb, Croatia



Video Shows Flag Removed At Zagreb Embassy

A video circulated online by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun showed a Khalistani activist removing the Indian tricolour from the embassy premises in Zagreb and replacing it with a yellow Khalistan flag. The incident is reported to have taken place on January 22.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “We condemn the incident of trespassing and vandalism at our embassy in Zagreb, Croatia, by anti-India elements.”

The statement did not name Khalistani groups or Pannun directly, but added: “Such actions also speak of the character and motives of those behind them, and law enforcement authorities everywhere would do well to take note of them.”

India Raises Matter With Croatian Authorities

The ministry stressed that diplomatic premises are protected under international law, noting that under the Vienna Convention they are “inviolable and must be protected”.

It said India has “taken up the matter strongly with Croatian authorities, both in New Delhi and in Zagreb and asked them to hold the perpetrators accountable for their reprehensible and illegal actions”.

Republic Day Threats In Video Statement

In the video, Pannun said the act was carried out ahead of India’s Republic Day on January 26. Speaking against a backdrop featuring images of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he claimed that New Delhi would be the “target” on Republic Day.

European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are scheduled to be the chief guests at this year’s Republic Day celebrations.

Slogans Painted On Embassy Walls

Khalistani activists also painted slogans such as “Khalistan Zindabad” on the walls of the Indian embassy. Pannun, speaking from Punjab, said the days of Indian embassies flying the tricolour were “numbered”.

“Once Punjab becomes independent, the Indian flag will be replaced with the Khalistan flag,” he said.

India Flags SFJ Activities Globally

India has formally raised concerns over the activities of SFJ and Pannun, a designated terrorist, with authorities in Australia, Canada, the UK and the US.

These complaints relate to violent protests, vandalisation, targeting of Indian diplomatic missions, and threats and intimidation directed at Indian diplomats.