Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesHyderabad Men Among 16 Indians Held At Myanmar-Thailand Border, Owaisi Seeks Jaishankar's Help

Hyderabad Men Among 16 Indians Held At Myanmar-Thailand Border, Owaisi Seeks Jaishankar's Help

Owaisi urges Jaishankar to rescue 16 Indians allegedly trafficked to the Myanmar-Thailand border, forced into harsh labour after being promised jobs in Thailand.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 05:29 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has called on External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to urgently step in for the rescue of at least 16 Indian nationals who were allegedly lured abroad with job offers and then forced into exploitative conditions near the Myanmar-Thailand border.

The issue came to light after Owaisi said he received a direct distress message from one of the victims, Mir Sajjad Ali, who is reportedly being held in the border region. Three of the affected individuals are said to be from Hyderabad, including Ali, a resident of Osman Nagar, along with two others from Maula Ali and Banjara Hills.

Allegations of Forced Labour and Confiscation of Documents

On X (formerly Twitter), Owaisi detailed the alleged ordeal faced by the group. He claimed the individuals were initially promised employment in Thailand but were instead taken to a remote border area where they are now being held against their will.

“I have received a distressing message: at least 16 Indian nationals, including three from Hyderabad, were promised jobs in Thailand but taken to the Myanmar-Thailand border and enslaved,” Owaisi said in his post.

He further described the conditions the victims are allegedly enduring. “They are forced to work 18-20 hours daily, physically punished, and deprived of passports, phones, and medical facilities,” he said.

Direct Appeal to the External Affairs Minister

Tagging Jaishankar in his post, the Hyderabad MP urged swift diplomatic intervention to bring the Indians back safely. “@DrSJaishankar, kindly intervene urgently to ensure the rescue of all Indians,” he wrote.

Owaisi also made it clear that the information he shared was based on communication received from Ali himself. “This information comes from Mir Sajjad Ali, a resident of Osman Nagar, Hyderabad, currently incarcerated at the Myanmar-Thailand border. Two others with him are from Maula Ali and Banjara Hills.”

Growing Concerns Over Job Scam Trafficking Routes

The incident once again raises concerns about trafficking networks that prey on job seekers by offering overseas employment and then diverting them into illegal labour setups across difficult border regions. The Myanmar-Thailand corridor has, in the past, been flagged in reports related to scam compounds and forced labour operations targeting foreign nationals.

Related Video

Breaking News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Claims 10 Lakh Health Coverage Under Free Healthcare Scheme

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the situation of Indian nationals near the Myanmar-Thailand border?

At least 16 Indian nationals, including three from Hyderabad, were allegedly lured with job offers in Thailand but ended up in exploitative conditions near the Myanmar-Thailand border.

What are the conditions faced by the Indian nationals?

The victims are reportedly forced to work 18-20 hours daily, physically punished, and have had their passports, phones, and access to medical facilities confiscated.

Who is advocating for their rescue?

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has called on External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to intervene urgently for their rescue.

How did this issue come to light?

Asaduddin Owaisi received a distress message from one of the victims, Mir Sajjad Ali, detailing their alleged ordeal.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 05:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
S Jaishankar Asaduddin Owaisi TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Launches ‘Board of Peace’ At Davos, World Leaders Sign The Charter
Trump Launches ‘Board of Peace’ At Davos, World Leaders Sign The Charter
Cricket
Bangladesh Boycotts T20 World Cup, Refuses To Play In India
Bangladesh Boycotts T20 World Cup, Refuses To Play In India
News
10 Army Personnel Killed, 7 Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in J&K’s Doda
10 Army Personnel Killed, 7 Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in J&K’s Doda
News
IndiGo Flight Cancellations: DGCA Tells Delhi HC It Ordered Airline To Remove Senior VP, Imposed Rs 22.2 Cr Fine
IndiGo Flight Cancellations: DGCA Tells Delhi HC It Ordered Airline To Remove Senior VP, Imposed Rs 22.2 Cr Fine
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Claims 10 Lakh Health Coverage Under Free Healthcare Scheme
Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath Issues Strong Message Amid Avimukteshwaranand Row, Warns Against “Kalnemi Forces”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya vs UP Government – Dharmic Clash Intensifies Over Land and Notices
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Government, Calls Ganga Bath Ban ‘Grave Injustice’
Breaking News: Patna NEET Student Death Takes New Turn, Family Accuses SIT of Harassment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget