Hyderabad Men Among 16 Indians Held At Myanmar-Thailand Border, Owaisi Seeks Jaishankar's Help

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has called on External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to urgently step in for the rescue of at least 16 Indian nationals who were allegedly lured abroad with job offers and then forced into exploitative conditions near the Myanmar-Thailand border.

The issue came to light after Owaisi said he received a direct distress message from one of the victims, Mir Sajjad Ali, who is reportedly being held in the border region. Three of the affected individuals are said to be from Hyderabad, including Ali, a resident of Osman Nagar, along with two others from Maula Ali and Banjara Hills.

Allegations of Forced Labour and Confiscation of Documents

On X (formerly Twitter), Owaisi detailed the alleged ordeal faced by the group. He claimed the individuals were initially promised employment in Thailand but were instead taken to a remote border area where they are now being held against their will.

I have received a distressing message: at least 16 Indian nationals, including three from Hyderabad, were promised jobs in Thailand but taken to the Myanmar-Thailand border and enslaved. They are forced to work 18-20 hours daily, physically punished, and deprived of passports,… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 22, 2026

“I have received a distressing message: at least 16 Indian nationals, including three from Hyderabad, were promised jobs in Thailand but taken to the Myanmar-Thailand border and enslaved,” Owaisi said in his post.

He further described the conditions the victims are allegedly enduring. “They are forced to work 18-20 hours daily, physically punished, and deprived of passports, phones, and medical facilities,” he said.

Direct Appeal to the External Affairs Minister

Tagging Jaishankar in his post, the Hyderabad MP urged swift diplomatic intervention to bring the Indians back safely. “@DrSJaishankar, kindly intervene urgently to ensure the rescue of all Indians,” he wrote.

Owaisi also made it clear that the information he shared was based on communication received from Ali himself. “This information comes from Mir Sajjad Ali, a resident of Osman Nagar, Hyderabad, currently incarcerated at the Myanmar-Thailand border. Two others with him are from Maula Ali and Banjara Hills.”

Growing Concerns Over Job Scam Trafficking Routes

The incident once again raises concerns about trafficking networks that prey on job seekers by offering overseas employment and then diverting them into illegal labour setups across difficult border regions. The Myanmar-Thailand corridor has, in the past, been flagged in reports related to scam compounds and forced labour operations targeting foreign nationals.