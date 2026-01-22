10 Army Personnel Killed, 7 Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in J&K’s Doda

Jammu: A tragic road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district left ten Army personnel dead and seven others injured after their vehicle plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge in the Bhaderwah area.

Officials said the bulletproof Army vehicle was carrying 17 personnel to a high-altitude post when the driver reportedly lost control on a steep stretch of road, causing the vehicle to slide off the hillside.

According to PTI, the incident occurred at Khanni Top along the Bhaderwah–Chamba interstate road. A joint rescue operation involving the Army and police was launched soon after the mishap. Four soldiers were declared dead at the scene, while nine others were pulled out with injuries.

Three of the critically injured personnel were airlifted to the Udhampur Military Hospital for advanced medical care, officials added.

Nine Months Ago, Army Vehicle Plunged Into 600-Foot Gorge

Earlier on May 4, 2025, an Army vehicle fell into a 600-foot gorge in the Battery Chashma area of Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir. Three soldiers Amit Kumar, Sujit Kumar and Man Bahadur lost their lives in the accident.

The vehicle was part of a convoy travelling from Jammu to Srinagar when the driver reportedly lost control on National Highway-44 at around 11:30 am, sending the vehicle down the hillside. Rescue operations were carried out by the Army, police, SDRF teams and the local administration.

Another Army Van Fell Into 350-Foot Gorge in Poonch

On December 24, 2025 another Army van crashed into a 350-foot gorge in Poonch district. The van was carrying 18 soldiers, five of whom died in the incident. All personnel belonged to the 11 Maratha Regiment.

According to the Army, six vehicles in the convoy were moving through an operational track near Poonch towards the Banoie area when one of the drivers lost control, causing the van to skid off the narrow stretch and roll into the gorge.