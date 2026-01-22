Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesWho Will Be BMC Mayor? After Reservation Is Finalised, This Woman Is Leading The Race

Who Will Be BMC Mayor? After Reservation Is Finalised, This Woman Is Leading The Race

While Shiv Sena is said to be pushing for the mayoral post, the numbers are tilting the race heavily towards the BJP.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will have a woman mayor this term after the post was reserved for a general category woman through a lottery held on Thursday. With the reservation finalised, political circles have begun speculating about the likely face to take charge of the civic body. Among the strongest contenders being discussed is BJP’s Tejasvee Ghosalkar, who recently won from Ward 2. The development has sharpened focus on BJP’s strategy as the largest party in the corporation.

Why Tejasvee Ghosalkar Is Being Seen As Front-Runner

Tejasvee Ghosalkar has emerged as a prominent name soon after her victory from Ward 2. She is the wife of former corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar, who was shot dead during a Facebook Live in February 2024, an incident that had triggered widespread outrage in Mumbai’s political landscape.

Her political journey has also drawn attention. In 2017, she won the BMC election from Ward 1 on the undivided Shiv Sena ticket. However, ahead of the latest civic polls, she quit Shiv Sena (UBT) and joined the BJP on December 15, 2025, before contesting and winning on a BJP ticket. She defeated Dhanashree Kolge, the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate, consolidating her position within the saffron party.

Sena Still Eyes The Chair

While Shiv Sena is said to be pushing for the mayoral post, the numbers are tilting the race heavily towards the BJP. The BJP reportedly emerged as the single largest party in the BMC elections, winning 89 seats. Shiv Sena won 29 seats, and together the alliance total stands at 118, slightly above the 114-mark needed for a majority.

Despite being in power, Shiv Sena (UBT) reportedly performed better than the Eknath Shinde-led Sena faction, with UBT winning 65 seats. Still, with BJP holding the largest tally, the party is widely expected to press its claim for the mayoral seat.

Related Video

Breaking News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Claims 10 Lakh Health Coverage Under Free Healthcare Scheme

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
BMC Mayor BMC Polls Who Will Be Mumbai Mayor Tejasvee Ghosalkar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Bangladesh Boycotts T20 World Cup, Refuses To Play In India
Bangladesh Boycotts T20 World Cup, Refuses To Play In India
World
Trump Launches ‘Board of Peace’ At Davos, World Leaders Sign The Charter
Trump Launches ‘Board of Peace’ At Davos, World Leaders Sign The Charter
News
10 Army Personnel Killed, 7 Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in J&K’s Doda
10 Army Personnel Killed, 7 Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in J&K’s Doda
News
IndiGo Flight Cancellations: DGCA Tells Delhi High Court It Ordered Airline To Remove Senior VP, Imposed Rs 22.2 Crore Fine
IndiGo Flight Cancellations: DGCA Tells Delhi High Court It Ordered Airline To Remove Senior VP, Imposed Rs 22.2 Crore Fine
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Claims 10 Lakh Health Coverage Under Free Healthcare Scheme
Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath Issues Strong Message Amid Avimukteshwaranand Row, Warns Against “Kalnemi Forces”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya vs UP Government – Dharmic Clash Intensifies Over Land and Notices
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Government, Calls Ganga Bath Ban ‘Grave Injustice’
Breaking News: Patna NEET Student Death Takes New Turn, Family Accuses SIT of Harassment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget