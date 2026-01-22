Who Will Be BMC Mayor? After Reservation Is Finalised, This Woman Is Leading The Race

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will have a woman mayor this term after the post was reserved for a general category woman through a lottery held on Thursday. With the reservation finalised, political circles have begun speculating about the likely face to take charge of the civic body. Among the strongest contenders being discussed is BJP’s Tejasvee Ghosalkar, who recently won from Ward 2. The development has sharpened focus on BJP’s strategy as the largest party in the corporation.

Why Tejasvee Ghosalkar Is Being Seen As Front-Runner

Tejasvee Ghosalkar has emerged as a prominent name soon after her victory from Ward 2. She is the wife of former corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar, who was shot dead during a Facebook Live in February 2024, an incident that had triggered widespread outrage in Mumbai’s political landscape.

Her political journey has also drawn attention. In 2017, she won the BMC election from Ward 1 on the undivided Shiv Sena ticket. However, ahead of the latest civic polls, she quit Shiv Sena (UBT) and joined the BJP on December 15, 2025, before contesting and winning on a BJP ticket. She defeated Dhanashree Kolge, the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate, consolidating her position within the saffron party.

Sena Still Eyes The Chair

While Shiv Sena is said to be pushing for the mayoral post, the numbers are tilting the race heavily towards the BJP. The BJP reportedly emerged as the single largest party in the BMC elections, winning 89 seats. Shiv Sena won 29 seats, and together the alliance total stands at 118, slightly above the 114-mark needed for a majority.

Despite being in power, Shiv Sena (UBT) reportedly performed better than the Eknath Shinde-led Sena faction, with UBT winning 65 seats. Still, with BJP holding the largest tally, the party is widely expected to press its claim for the mayoral seat.