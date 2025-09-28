Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Introduce Their Second Son, Here’s What They Named Him

Actress Gauahar Khan and choreographer Zaid Darbar welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on September 1. The proud parents on Sunday introduced their little one to the world, revealing his name as Farwaan.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar introduce their son

The couple posted an endearing photo of their elder son, Zehaan, gently holding his newborn brother’s hand.

"FARWAAN ❤️ Zehaan introduces his little brother. Allahumma baarik lahu," they captioned the picture.

Further celebrating the arrival, Gauahar and Zaid shared another joint post, writing, “Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother born on September 1, 2025. Seeking everyone’s continued love and blessings for our elated family. Grateful and giggling partners Zaid and Gauahar.”

On September 12, Gauahar offered fans a glimpse into her postpartum journey. In a fun, lighthearted video, she showcased her self-care routine, including skincare, haircare, and styling, all while dancing to the classic hit "Zor Laga Ke Nacche Re" from Rangeela, starring Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan.

Gauahar Khan on Bigg Boss 19 episode

Recently, Gauahar also made headlines for her candid remarks on Bigg Boss 19’s “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode, where she called contestant Amaal Mallik “dogla.” Addressing the singer directly, she gave him a reality check:

“Amaal aapka jo character aa raha woh bahut zyada dogla aa raha hai. Aur aap kisi ke nahi hai (Amaal, the character you are showing is very two-faced. And you don’t belong to anyone).” Read here

Gauahar’s statement came in response to Amaal’s behaviour on the show, particularly his frequent jabs at her brother-in-law, Awez Darbar, demonstrating once again her no-nonsense approach on reality TV.