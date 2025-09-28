Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentGauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Introduce Their Second Son, Here’s What They Named Him

Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Introduce Their Second Son, Here’s What They Named Him

Actress Gauahar Khan and choreographer Zaid Darbar welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on September 1. The proud parents on Sunday introduced their little one to the world.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 07:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actress Gauahar Khan and choreographer Zaid Darbar welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on September 1. The proud parents on Sunday introduced their little one to the world, revealing his name as Farwaan.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar introduce their son

The couple posted an endearing photo of their elder son, Zehaan, gently holding his newborn brother’s hand.

"FARWAAN ❤️ Zehaan introduces his little brother. Allahumma baarik lahu," they captioned the picture.

Further celebrating the arrival, Gauahar and Zaid shared another joint post, writing, “Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother born on September 1, 2025. Seeking everyone’s continued love and blessings for our elated family. Grateful and giggling partners Zaid and Gauahar.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

On September 12, Gauahar offered fans a glimpse into her postpartum journey. In a fun, lighthearted video, she showcased her self-care routine, including skincare, haircare, and styling, all while dancing to the classic hit "Zor Laga Ke Nacche Re" from Rangeela, starring Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan.

Gauahar Khan on Bigg Boss 19 episode

Recently, Gauahar also made headlines for her candid remarks on Bigg Boss 19’s “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode, where she called contestant Amaal Mallik “dogla.” Addressing the singer directly, she gave him a reality check:

“Amaal aapka jo character aa raha woh bahut zyada dogla aa raha hai. Aur aap kisi ke nahi hai (Amaal, the character you are showing is very two-faced. And you don’t belong to anyone).” Read here

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Gauahar’s statement came in response to Amaal’s behaviour on the show, particularly his frequent jabs at her brother-in-law, Awez Darbar, demonstrating once again her no-nonsense approach on reality TV.

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 07:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gauahar Khan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Karur Stampede: Vijay’s TVK Alleges DMK Conspiracy, Tells High Court ‘Hand Case To CBI Or Form SIT’
Karur Stampede: Vijay’s TVK Alleges DMK Conspiracy, Tells High Court ‘Hand Case To CBI Or Form SIT’
World
Death Toll In Palestine Tops 66,000 As Netanyahu Meets Trump In US
Death Toll In Palestine Tops 66,000 As Netanyahu Meets Trump In US
Cities
Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati Sent To 5-Day Police Custody In Sexual Harassment Case
Chaitanyananda Saraswati Sent To 5-Day Police Custody In Sexual Harassment Case
Cities
Bomb Threat At Delhi Airport, Several Schools; Police Probe Underway
Bomb Threat At Delhi Airport, Several Schools; Police Probe Underway
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Jaishankar Hits Back at Pakistan, Calls It the “Epicenter of Global Terrorism” | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground Ahead of Bihar Polls | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Communal Tensions Boil Over in Bareilly Amid Cleric's Provocative Remarks | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Akhilesh Slams CM Yogi Over Bareilly Riot, 'Force Is a Sign of Weak Governance' | ABP NEWS
Janhit: India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies at UNGA, Diplomat Petal Gahlot Slams Terror Glorification | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saniya Kulkarni
Saniya Kulkarni
Diplomacy Under Trump: Unpredictable, Transactional, And Reshaping Global Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget