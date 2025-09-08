FWICE Backs The Bengal Files, Urges West Bengal Theatres To Screen The film

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentFWICE Backs The Bengal Files, Urges West Bengal Theatres To Screen The film

The controversy around the recently released film ‘The Bengal Files’ is refusing to die down.

By : IANS | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 10:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The controversy around the recently released film ‘The Bengal Files’ is refusing to die down. In a new turn of events, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), which represents 36 affiliated associations and scores of members across the film and television industry, has expressed its concern over the undeclared ban on the theatrical screening of the film across West Bengal.

The body said that the film has been duly certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) thereby clearing its theatrical release across India. However, the undeclared ban on the film is against the law and undermines the very framework laid down for regulating film exhibition in India.

It further mentioned that such action, whether direct or indirect, strikes at the very heart of the constitutional right to freedom of expression and undermines the creative liberty of filmmakers who dedicate their talent, resources and hard work to bring important stories to the screen. Suppressing a film without any official directive or legal order is not only unjust but also sets a dangerous precedent for the future of Indian cinema.

FWICE appealed to the Government to immediately take due notice of the ban and to ensure, with all necessary measures, that the film is screened across West Bengal without any obstruction or disturbance.

The key members of FWICE said in a statement, “We appeal to all theatre owners in West Bengal to immediately begin screening ‘The Bengal Files’ The film represents significant investment, effort, and artistic labour of the filmmakers, and its audience deserves the opportunity to view it freely. We stand by the Producers of ‘The Bengal Files’ and appeal to all the Producer bodies across the country to rate their objections against this illegal ban”.

‘The Bengal Files’ is based on the Direct Action Day, which took place on August 16, 1946. It presents the events of one of the darkest chapters of India, when people were brutally killed following riots in Kolkata. The Direct Action Day riots sparked off several riots between Muslims and Hindus/Sikhs in Noakhali, Bihar, and Punjab.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 10:13 PM (IST)
The Bengal Files
