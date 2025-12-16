The sixth edition of the Filmfare OTT Awards unfolded in Mumbai on December 15, celebrating the finest talent across India’s booming digital entertainment space. With actors, directors, showrunners, and technical experts stepping onto the stage to receive the iconic Black Lady, the evening highlighted the stories and performances that defined OTT viewing this year. High-profile names such as Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal were among the many celebrities in attendance as the spotlight shone on standout web series, films, and short-format storytelling.

Big Winners Of The Night

Web series including Paatal Lok Season 2, Black Warrant, and Khauf dominated the awards conversation, emerging as the most recognised titles of the evening. In the web original film category, Girls Will Be Girls, Stolen, and Sector 36 made a strong impression, earning accolades across acting, direction, and technical categories.

Below is the complete and official list of winners from the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025.

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Series Category Winners

Best Director (Series): Vikramaditya Motwane, Satyanshu Singh, Arkesh Ajay, Ambiecka Pandit and Rohin Ravendran (Black Warrant)

Paatal Lok Season 2 Best Director, Series (Critics): Anubhav Sinha (IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack)

Nagesh Kukunoor (The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case) Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama: Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok Season 2)

Zahan Kapoor (Black Warrant) Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama: Monika Panwar (Khauf)

Rasika Dugal (Shekhar Home) Best Comedy (Series/Specials): Raat Jawaan Hai (Sumeet Vyas)

Barun Sobti (Raat Jawaan Hai), Sparsh Shrivastava (Dupahiya) Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy: Ananya Panday (Call Me Bae)

Rahul Bhat (Black Warrant) Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama: Tillotama Shome (Paatal Lok Season 2)

Vinay Pathak (Gram Chikitsalay) Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy: Renuka Shahane (Dupahiya)

Angry Young Men (Namrata Rao) Best Story, Series: Smita Singh (Khauf), Sudip Sharma (Paatal Lok Season 2)

Sudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Kanojia, Tamal Sen (Paatal Lok Season 2) Best Adapted Screenplay, Series: Satyanshu Singh and Arkesh Ajay (Black Warrant)

Anubhav Sinha and Trishant Srivastava (IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack) Best Cinematography, Series: Pankaj Kumar (Khauf)

Priya Suhaas, Surabhi Verma (Freedom at Midnight) Best Editing, Series: Tanya Chhabria (Khauf)

Ayesha Dasgupta (Freedom at Midnight) Best Background Music, Series: Alokananda Dasgupta (Khauf)

Phantom FX (Khauf) Best Sound Design, Series: Bigyna Dahal (Khauf)

Akashdeep Sengupta (Bandish Bandits Season 2) Best Debut Director, Series: Pushkar Sunil Mahabal (Black, White & Gray – Love Kills)

Anurag Thakur (Black Warrant) Breakthrough Performance By A Newcomer (Female), Series: Lisa Mishra (Call Me Bae)

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Web Original Film Category Winners

Best Film, Web Original: Girls Will Be Girls

Shuchi Talati (Girls Will Be Girls) Best Web Original Film (Critics): Boman Irani (The Mehta Boys)

Abhishek Banerjee (Stolen) Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female): Sanya Malhotra (Mrs)

Vikrant Massey (Sector 36) Best Actor (Female), Critics, Web Original Film : Preeti Panigrahi (Girls Will Be Girls)

Deepak Dobriyal (Sector 36) Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female): Kani Kusruti (Girls Will Be Girls)

Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra, Swapnil Salkar (Stolen) Best Original Screenplay (Web Original Film): Avinash Sampath and Vikramaditya Motwane (Ctrl)

Vijay Maurya (Agni) Best Cinematography (Web Original Film): Isshaan Ghosh (Stolen)

Acropolis, Sumit Basu, Snigdha Basu and Rajnish Hedao (Agni) Best Editing (Web Original Film): Jahaan Noble (Ctrl)

Sneha Khanwalkar (Ctrl) Best Sound Design (Web Original Film): Susmit Bob Nath (Stolen)

Justin Prabhakaran and Rochak Kohli (Aap Jaisa Koi) Best Debut Director, Web Original Film: Karan Tejpal (Stolen), Aditya Nimbalkar (Sector 36)

Shubham Vardhan (Stolen) Breakthrough Performance By A Newcomer (Female), Web Original Film: Arrchita Agarwal (Despatch)

