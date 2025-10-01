Filmfare Awards 2025: Shah Rukh Khan Brings Back His Wit As Host After 17 Years

Bollywood’s King Khan is all set to charm the stage once again! Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will return as host of the Filmfare Awards for the first time since 2008, bringing back his signature wit and humour to one of Indian cinema’s biggest nights. This year, SRK will share hosting duties with Maniesh Paul and Karan Johar, making it one of the most exciting line-ups in years.

SRK’s Big Return to the Filmfare Stage

Filmfare confirmed the news on Tuesday evening through its official Instagram handle, writing: "The Superstar, The Icon, The Enigma. Hold your hearts, because the one and only #ShahRukhKhan is making his way to co-host the most awaited #70thHyundaiFilmfareAwards2025withGujaratTourism, happening on October 11 at Eka Arena, Ahmedabad."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

Shah Rukh has hosted the Filmfare Awards on several occasions in the past, with his most memorable outings alongside Saif Ali Khan in 2003 and 2004. He later co-hosted with Karan Johar in 2007, while the 53rd Filmfare Awards in 2008 marked his last full-time hosting gig, joined by Saif, Karan, and Vidya Balan.

Known for his charm, humour, and quick wit, SRK’s partnership with Saif was especially popular for its tongue-in-cheek digs at Bollywood colleagues. Since then, SRK has only appeared as a guest host for small segments.

The 70th Filmfare Awards: What to Expect

The Filmfare Awards 2025 will take place on October 11 at EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad. For the first time ever, the prestigious awards are being held in Gujarat, following a Memorandum of Understanding signed in Gandhinagar between the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL) and Worldwide Media Private Limited, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Nominations 2025: Laapataa Ladies Leads the Pack

The nominations were announced last month, with Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies emerging as the frontrunner with a record-breaking 24 nominations. Close behind is the high-octane action film Kill, bagging 15 nominations. With such a strong line-up, this year’s awards promise to be a celebration of both creative storytelling and blockbuster entertainment.