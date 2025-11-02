Hours after Nigeria was added to the U.S. State Department’s list of "countries of particular concern," President Bola Ahmed Tinubu dismissed former U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that Christianity in the West African nation faces an "existential threat."

Tinubu Defends Nigeria’s Religious Freedom

Responding to Trump’s remarks, President Tinubu took to X (formerly Twitter) to reaffirm Nigeria’s commitment to religious tolerance and constitutional freedoms.

"The characterization of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians," Tinubu wrote.

He added that Nigeria’s constitution guarantees the rights of all citizens, regardless of faith, and emphasized the government’s willingness to collaborate with the United States to strengthen community protection efforts.

Trump Alleges Mass Killings Of Christians

Trump’s claims came on Saturday, when he alleged that "thousands of Christians are being killed in Nigeria," blaming what he described as "radical Islamists" for the violence.

"I am hereby making Nigeria a ‘Country of Particular Concern’ , but that is the least of it," Trump declared, asserting that the Nigerian government had failed to protect its Christian population.

Nigeria Pushes Back Against U.S. Watchlist Decision

In his response, President Tinubu stressed that Nigeria’s government has maintained active engagement with both Christian and Muslim leaders since 2023 to promote peace and unity.

"Religious freedom and tolerance have been a core tenet of our collective identity and shall always remain so," Tinubu said. "Nigeria opposes religious persecution and does not encourage it."

Trump Threatens Military Action

Despite Tinubu’s remarks, Trump doubled down on Sunday, issuing a more aggressive statement that sparked widespread concern.

"I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our cherished Christians," he posted.

Religious Violence In Nigeria: A Complex Reality

While extremist violence has escalated in some parts of Nigeria in recent years, attacks have affected both Muslims and Christians. Security analysts note that the conflict is often driven by a mix of religious, ethnic, and economic tensions, making it far more complex than a simple religious divide.

As global attention turns toward Nigeria, the debate over how to address religious and sectarian violence continues, raising urgent questions about diplomacy, accountability, and the power of rhetoric in shaping international perception.