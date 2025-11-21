Bollywood filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has built a loyal online following with her unfiltered and witty YouTube vlogs, but the unexpected star of her channel remains her cook, Dilip, who has quickly become a social-media sensation. In a recent chat with Soha Ali Khan on her YouTube show, Farah opened up about how this newfound internet stardom has reshaped not only her digital journey but also transformed Dilip’s life in remarkable ways.

Farah Khan on clearing all of Dilip’s debt

Farah revealed that although Dilip was doing well even before their vlogs took off, the sudden attention brought fresh opportunities for him and his family. She shared that she helped enrol his children in an English-medium school and supported one of his sons in completing a culinary diploma.

However, she went on to disclose that Dilip had been silently dealing with financial troubles. “But he had a lot of debt, I don’t know from where, so one year has gone by just paying off his debt and telling him that he cannot take a loan on interest anymore because whatever I am giving him is going down a well. So I have cleared all his debts, and now he’s building his house,” she said.

Farah added that she is now trying to rope in brands to support Dilip’s next milestone — owning a home without any financial burden. “I am trying to get many brands involved so that we give him the house for free,” she shared.

In one of her earlier vlogs, Dilip recalled that his first job in Delhi paid him only ₹300, whereas his starting salary at Farah’s home was ₹20,000. Farah noted that his earnings have increased substantially over time, and he now also receives additional compensation or a percentage of the revenue generated from their YouTube videos.

How Farah and Dilip became a viral duo

Farah began creating vlogs after her team urged her to experiment with the format. She brought Dilip in as her on-screen partner and even crafted punchlines for him — a move that instantly clicked with viewers. The duo’s lighthearted chemistry helped them earn a Silver Button within just two videos, and Farah’s channel has now grown to 2.48 million subscribers.

Expanding beyond kitchen content, the filmmaker also launched a travel series featuring Dilip, including his first international vacation to the Maldives. Thanks to his popularity, Dilip has also appeared in several brand promotions, including big campaigns for Myntra alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani, as well as ads for Flipkart and other major labels.