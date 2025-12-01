Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru may have tried to keep their relationship away from the spotlight, but it’s the actor’s striking ring that has now become the biggest giveaway. As the pictures from the couple’s intimate wedding at the Isha Foundation were released, fans began piecing together a timeline — all sparked by the massive rock Samantha was spotted wearing earlier this year.

The Ring that started the buzz

After Samantha shared a series of photos from the wedding — including one where Raj is seen slipping a large, uniquely cut ring on her finger and another where she proudly displays it — social media detectives quickly connected the dots. Reddit users noticed that the same ring had made an appearance months ago, long before the wedding announcement.

Many pointed out that Samantha had worn the identical piece in February, around Valentine’s Day, prompting early speculation about an engagement.

On February 13, Samantha posted a casual photo dump. In the very first picture, she stood dressed in pink, and on her ring finger gleamed the same jewel she flaunted at the wedding. Even then, curious fans had commented, “Am I the only one who feels she's engaged!” and “same here I'm also feeling that.”

Now, revisiting those posts, a Redditor wrote, “Now it all makes sense. They have been engaged for a while now.” Another added, “Came here to say this.” One user summed it up: “That’s one hell of a ring.”

What makes Samantha’s ring so exceptional

Abhilasha Bhandari of Abhilasha Pret Jewellery told HT City that Samantha’s ring features a portrait-cut diamond — a design steeped in history.

“Samantha wore a beautiful portrait-cut diamond ring that features the rare and exquisite Portrait Cut — a very thin, flat diamond with a large top surface and almost no depth,” she explained. “This historic cut was originally used in Mughal-era jewellery to cover miniature paintings and royal portraits, which is how it earned the name ‘portrait cut’.”

She added that the cut’s transparent quality demands a gemstone of exceptional clarity: “The transparent nature of the cut and the gem has to be the best and of the most supreme quality else it'll not look as it has a huge… This type of diamond has a very large surface area that is visible to the naked eye, much more than a round brilliant piece would be.”

The portrait cut is believed to date back to the Mughal era, favoured by Emperor Shah Jahan, the ruler who built the Taj Mahal. Its royal associations and timeless allure make Samantha’s ring a symbolic choice — classic, elegant, and steeped in legacy.

Samantha & Raj’s relationship

Rumours linking Samantha and Raj began in 2024, as the two were frequently spotted together and the actor often shared photos with him. Samantha had been divorced since 2021, while Raj, who married Shhyamali De in 2015, is believed to have separated in 2022. Their relationship, though never officially acknowledged, became increasingly apparent through their public appearances.

The couple tied the knot in a Linga Bhairava Vivaha ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. Their understated wedding followed months of quiet speculation, much of it unknowingly fuelled by the one detail Samantha didn’t hide — the ring that fans now believe marked the moment they decided to get engaged.