Fan Grabs Alia Bhatt’s Arm For A Picture At Durga Puja Pandal. Video

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt attended the Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai, organised by the families of Kajol and Rani Mukerji, on Wednesday. On her way to the main area, a fan grabbed her arm to take a picture, causing a brief moment of chaos. The actor calmly requested security to stay composed and posed for the photo.

Fan holds Alia's arm for pictures

A video shared by paparazzi pages on Instagram showed Alia walking toward the pandal’s main area, flanked by security. A female fan unexpectedly held her left arm and pulled her aside. While security moved in to intervene, Alia smiled and assured them it was fine, obliging the fan for a quick picture before continuing her walk, reminding everyone to avoid further commotion.

Alia Bhatt's desi look for Durga Puja

At the pandal, Alia spent time with Rani Mukerji, clicked pictures with her, director Ayan Mukerji, and Tanishaa Mukerji. She looked radiant in a yellow lehenga paired with a white full-sleeve blouse. Her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, had visited the same pandal the previous day. Both actors have previously worked with Ayan Mukerji in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva.

The pandal has drawn numerous Bollywood stars over the past few days, including Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, and Sushmita Sen, who visited to offer their prayers during Navratri.

Upcoming projects

Alia was last seen in Jigra (2024). She will next appear in the action thriller Alpha alongside Sharvari and Bobby Deol. Fans can also look forward to her in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.