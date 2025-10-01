Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentFan Grabs Alia Bhatt’s Arm For A Picture At Durga Puja Pandal. Video

Fan Grabs Alia Bhatt’s Arm For A Picture At Durga Puja Pandal. Video

Alia Bhatt was pulled by a fan for a picture at Kajol and Rani Mukerji’s Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. The actor handled the situation calmly, posed for the photo, and maintained her composure.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 07:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt attended the Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai, organised by the families of Kajol and Rani Mukerji, on Wednesday. On her way to the main area, a fan grabbed her arm to take a picture, causing a brief moment of chaos. The actor calmly requested security to stay composed and posed for the photo.

Fan holds Alia's arm for pictures

A video shared by paparazzi pages on Instagram showed Alia walking toward the pandal’s main area, flanked by security. A female fan unexpectedly held her left arm and pulled her aside. While security moved in to intervene, Alia smiled and assured them it was fine, obliging the fan for a quick picture before continuing her walk, reminding everyone to avoid further commotion.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Alia Bhatt's desi look for Durga Puja

At the pandal, Alia spent time with Rani Mukerji, clicked pictures with her, director Ayan Mukerji, and Tanishaa Mukerji. She looked radiant in a yellow lehenga paired with a white full-sleeve blouse. Her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, had visited the same pandal the previous day. Both actors have previously worked with Ayan Mukerji in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

The pandal has drawn numerous Bollywood stars over the past few days, including Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, and Sushmita Sen, who visited to offer their prayers during Navratri.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Upcoming projects

Alia was last seen in Jigra (2024). She will next appear in the action thriller Alpha alongside Sharvari and Bobby Deol. Fans can also look forward to her in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Published at : 01 Oct 2025 07:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'From Sikh Riots To Covid Pandemic': PM Modi Lauds RSS Service During Centenary Celebration
'From Sikh Riots To Covid Pandemic': PM Modi Lauds RSS Service During Centenary Celebration
Personal Finance
Diwali Bonus Alert: DA Hike Approved For Govt Staff And Pensioners, See How Much Extra You'll Get In October
Diwali Bonus Alert: DA Hike Approved For Govt Staff And Pensioners, See How Much Extra You'll Get In October
World
Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Turn Deadly As 8 Killed In Heavy Firing By Pak Forces: Report
Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Turn Deadly As 8 Killed In Heavy Firing By Pak Forces: Report
Business
Ambani Vs Adani: Reliance Chairman Becomes Wealthiest Indian, Shows Hurun Rich List 2025
Ambani Vs Adani: Reliance Chairman Becomes Wealthiest Indian, Shows Hurun Rich List 2025
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI, Urges Suryakumar To Take Trophy
Bareilly Violence: Encounter Leads To Arrest Of Two Accused, SP Gun Seized, Multiple Arrests Continue
Mohsin Raza Apologizes To PCB, Says Suryakumar Yadav Should Receive Asia Cup Trophy
Garba Festivities Turn Chaotic In Maharashtra, Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh Amidst Clashes
Breaking: Series Of Disturbing Incidents Across India Leaves Several Injured And Public In Panic
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Congress’s Bihar Gamble: Revival Attempt Or Vote-Bank Obsession?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget