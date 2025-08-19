Fan Disguises As Zomato Guy To Enter Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat. Here's What Happenned Next

In a hilarious attempt that has left the internet in splits, social media creator Shubham Prajapat tried to enter Shah Rukh Khan’s legendary Mumbai residence, Mannat, by posing as a Zomato delivery boy. The entire act was filmed and has gone viral, not just for Shubham’s quirky idea but also for the witty response he received from SRK’s security team.

The stunt at Mannat

The video opens with Shubham outside Mannat, openly declaring his dream of meeting King Khan. When security predictably denies him entry, he hatches a plan. He orders two cold coffees on Zomato—one for himself and the other “for Shah Rukh.”

Minutes later, when the delivery arrives, Shubham convinces the actual delivery rider to lend him the bag and takes the order forward. With the bag slung across his shoulder, he confidently approaches Mannat’s gates, introducing himself as the delivery guy.

Guards’ witty response

The front gate guard doesn’t let him in but cheekily directs him to a so-called “secret back door” for special entries. Shubham, thrilled, rushes there hoping for success. But the second guard quickly catches on to the prank. When asked to prove who placed the order, Shubham falters.

That’s when the guard delivers the ultimate punchline, “Ek phone karega toh poora coffee wala nachega uske saamne,” meaning if SRK himself called, the coffee seller would dance for him. Guessing the prank originated from a fan in the crowd, he firmly sends Shubham back.

Interestingly, the video may not be recent, reports suggest Shah Rukh and his family have temporarily moved out while Mannat undergoes renovations.

Internet reacts

The stunt might have failed, but it won over netizens. Many praised Shubham’s creativity while others couldn’t stop laughing at the guards’ sharp humour. One user commented, “Dimaag to poora lagaya bhai ne (He really used his brain),” while several flooded the post with laughing emojis over the guard’s clapback.

What’s next for SRK

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is busy gearing up for his next big release, King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The high-octane actioner marks his first on-screen collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan and also features Abhishek Bachchan and Arshad Warsi, with buzz around cameos by Deepika Padukone and Rani Mukerji. The film is expected to hit theatres in late 2026.