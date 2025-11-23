Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
“Falani” Track Marks Vikram Sarkar’s New Romantic Turn In Haryanvi Music

Vikram Sarkar's "Falani" exemplifies the evolution of Haryanvi music, blending regional identity with modern sound.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 03:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Haryanvi music industry continues to evolve as artists experiment with new themes, tones and production styles. Among the names shaping this shift is Vikrant Yadav aka Vikram Sarkar, known for tracks that blend regional identity with contemporary sound. His latest release, “Falani,” adds a refreshing romantic flavour to the growing catalogue of modern Haryanvi music.

Unlike the high-tempo regional tracks that dominate short-video platforms, “Falani” adopts a softer, melodic structure. The song carries a subtle Haryanvi touch in its phrasing and vocal delivery, yet remains clean and modern in production—making it accessible to listeners beyond the state’s audience.

Vikram Sarkar, who has earlier gained recognition through songs like “Naam Chale,” “Gaadi 150,” “G Wagon,” and “Green Flag,” uses a more restrained and emotional approach in “Falani.” Industry observers note that his ability to switch between high-energy tracks and softer romantic compositions reflects the broader versatility developing within the Haryanvi music space.

The song’s strength lies in its relatable storytelling. “Falani” avoids exaggerated expressions of love and instead focuses on everyday emotions, something today’s young listeners naturally connect with. This relatable writing has helped the track spread rapidly across Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and popular streaming playlists.

Music analysts believe that tracks like “Falani” mark an important shift: Haryanvi music is expanding beyond traditional beats and themes while still holding onto its cultural flavour. With Vikram Sarkar’s growing presence on streaming platforms and steady engagement from youth audiences, the song reinforces the rising demand for cleaner, story-driven regional music.

Published at : 23 Nov 2025 02:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vikram Sarkar Falani
