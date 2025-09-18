Ed Sheeran Teams Up With Karan Aujla For English-Punjabi Track, Song To Release In October

Ed Sheeran’s fascination with Punjabi music continues to grow. After previously joining forces with Diljit Dosanjh on Lover and later collaborating with Arijit Singh on Sapphire, the global pop sensation has now joined hands with Punjabi superstar Karan Aujla. Their brand-new English-Punjabi track has already been filmed in New York and is slated for an October release.

Ed Sheeran confirms collaboration with Karan Aujla

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Ed confirmed the surprise project and called it a natural extension of his Punjabi music journey. “The first time I sung in Punjabi was doing Lover, Diljit was teaching, and then obviously doing it with Arijit. And I've just done a tune with Karan Aujla as well, where we’ve done like a little bit of that,” he revealed.

He added that the song is ready to go. “We shot the video in New York last week. It's really good. It’ll come out, I reckon, sometime in October,” Sheeran shared.

Ed on finding beauty in Punjabi

Reflecting on his experience singing in Punjabi, Ed praised the richness of the language. “What I found learning the bits that I've sung in Punjabi is a kind of melodic language, and even without melody, how poetic it is. The things that you say in English—when we translate it, sometimes it just doesn't feel the same. So when you sing it in Punjabi or Hindi, whatever it might be, it always sound way more beautiful,” he explained.

Karan Aujla’s brutal honesty

Ed also credited Aujla for ensuring he got the nuances of the language right. “Like with Karan, sitting with him and him being like, ‘No, you say it like this, no, you say it like this.’ And I said, be really, really brutal with me. And so we sat together and he was brutally honest and we made it work. I'm just really excited now,” Sheeran said.