Disha Patani's Father Gets Weapons License After Attack On Home In Bareilly

HomeEntertainmentDisha Patani's Father Gets Weapons License After Attack On Home In Bareilly

Jagdish Patani, a retired DSP, had approached the Bareilly District Magistrate after a criminal gang fired at Disha Patani's ancestral home.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Nov 2025 01:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bareilly (UP): The Bareilly district administration has issued a weapons licence to Jagdish Patani, father of film actress Disha Patani, a senior official said on Sunday.

Jagdish Patani, a retired DSP, had approached the Bareilly District Magistrate after a criminal gang fired at Disha Patani's ancestral home. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had assured him of security following the incident.

Bareilly District Magistrate Avnish Singh said Patani requested a weapons licence after the attack on his residence. Following the completion of all formalities, Patani was granted a revolver/pistol licence.

According to officials, on September 12, 2025, two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle fired approximately 10 rounds outside Patani's home. A case was lodged at Kotwali police station, and the two suspects, identified as Ravindra and Arun, were killed in an encounter on September 17 in Ghaziabad by a joint team of Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF), Haryana STF, and the Delhi unit.

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya confirmed that security would continue at Jagdish Patani’s residence. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Nov 2025 01:50 PM (IST)
Disha Patani Disha Patani Father
