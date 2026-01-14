Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of India
Disha Patani And Talwinder Play Hide-and-Seek With Paps At Nupur-Stebin Mumbai Reception

Disha Patani and Punjabi singer Talwinder have once again found themselves at the centre of dating speculation, this time at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s lavish Mumbai wedding reception.

By : Shruti Kapoor | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
Disha Patani and Punjabi singer Talwinder have once again found themselves at the centre of dating speculation, this time following their conspicuously cautious appearance at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s lavish Mumbai wedding reception. The buzz comes just days after the duo were spotted holding hands during the couple’s wedding festivities in Udaipur—a moment that quickly went viral and set tongues wagging online.

Disha attended the celebrations alongside her close friend Mouni Roy, and several glimpses from the festivities continue to circulate on social media. While most celebrities posed freely for cameras, it was Disha and Talwinder’s carefully timed movements at the Mumbai reception that drew the most attention.

Separate arrivals, deliberate distance

For the Tuesday night reception, the rumoured couple made a conscious effort to avoid being photographed together. Disha made a striking entrance in a backless red gown with a plunging neckline, while Talwinder arrived moments later in a classic black suit.

 
 
 
 
 
Videos from outside the venue show Talwinder attempting to stay out of sight, shielding his face with a black mask and actively steering clear of the paparazzi. Inside, Disha posed comfortably with Mouni Roy on stage, while Mouni was also seen stepping in to help Talwinder avoid unwanted attention.

 
 
 
 
 
In fact, Mouni appeared to escort Talwinder towards an exit, seemingly ensuring that the two weren’t captured together by waiting photographers.

 
 
 
 
 
Exit tells a different story

Despite the apparent effort to maintain distance, the plan unravelled by the end of the night. Disha and Talwinder were eventually spotted leaving the venue together in the same car. Seated at the back, Talwinder once again attempted to shield his face from cameras—a move that only intensified speculation around their rumoured relationship.

A glittering night in Mumbai

The reception itself was a star-studded affair, with prominent faces like Salman Khan and Kriti Sanon in attendance. Bride Nupur Sanon turned heads in a deep maroon off-shoulder gown paired with striking red jewellery, while groom Stebin Ben complemented her look in a shimmering black sherwani.

 
 
 
 
 
Kriti Sanon later joined the newlyweds on stage, keeping it elegant in an olive-green saree with a sleeveless blouse. The guest list also included Ashutosh Gowariker, Ramesh Turani, Karishma Tanna, Anand L Rai, Arjun Bijlani and several other industry names.

Speculation persists, silence remains

Adding to the intrigue, Disha was recently spotted in Goa inside a car with an unidentified man, prompting netizens to speculate whether it was Talwinder. So far, however, neither Disha Patani nor Talwinder has addressed the dating rumours.

Disha was previously linked to Tiger Shroff, with reports suggesting the two went their separate ways around mid-2022. While the former couple never officially confirmed their relationship, Tiger later stated on Koffee With Karan that he is single. Notably, Disha continues to share a warm equation with Tiger’s family and frequently interacts with his mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff on social media.

Published at : 14 Jan 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
Disha Patani Nupur Sanon Stebin Ben Talwinder
