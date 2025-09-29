Diljit Dosanjh Dances With Young Fan At Hong Kong Concert, Wins Hearts Online; WATCH

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is on a roll with his Aura Asia-Pacific Tour, and his recent concert in Hong Kong turned into an unforgettable night for fans. On September 28, the singer not only delivered a power-packed performance but also created a heartwarming moment that has now gone viral online.

Diljit Dances with a Young Fan During Ikk Kudi Performance

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Diljit shared a video from the Hong Kong concert where he performed his hit track Ikk Kudi. The highlight of the night came when a little girl from the audience, dressed in a cute white frock, hopped on stage to hug him.

The child then began dancing to the song, and Diljit—matching her steps perfectly—joined in, making the audience cheer in delight. At one point, he was even seen running behind her to ensure she didn’t get too close to the edge of the stage. Later, he carried her in his arms while continuing to sing, leaving fans in awe of his kindness.

Sharing the clip, Diljit captioned it: “I don’t have words. HONG KONG was the Best Night. Bahut Pyaar (much love).”

Fans and the Child’s Mother React

The video spread across social media in no time, with fans showering love on both Diljit and the young fan.

The child’s mother commented on Diljit’s post, writing: “Thank you so much @diljitdosanjh for calling my daughter Vera on stage to perform with you… it was a breathtaking moment for us. She thoroughly enjoyed it!”

Fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages. One user wrote, “This guy… this song… and the little kid… I kept smiling throughout the video… love and respect for Diljit…”

Another commented, “Innocence at its peak… and care at its peak… God bless both.”

A third user wrote, “He’s making sure she doesn’t fall, he’s so focused on her, yet the singing is on point. That’s what we call a real artist.”

One of the comments also read, “If innocence has a face! Such a sweet baby she is, and Diljit, you are a gem of a person.”

About Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura Asia-Pacific Tour

The tour kicked off on September 24 in Kuala Lumpur. After Hong Kong, Diljit will perform in:

Sydney: October 26

Brisbane: October 29

Melbourne: November 1

Adelaide: November 5

Perth: November 9

Auckland: November 13

Bangkok: December 7

What’s Next for Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit has also made waves in the film world with his role in Netflix’s Amar Singh Chamkila, earning a nomination in the Best Performance by an Actor category. He is competing against David Mitchell (Ludwig), Oriol Pla (Yo, Adicto), and Diego Vasquez (One Hundred Years of Solitude). The film itself is also nominated in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category.

On the big screen, Diljit will next be seen in Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, set to release on January 23, 2026.