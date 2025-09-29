Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentDiljit Dosanjh Dances With Young Fan At Hong Kong Concert, Wins Hearts Online; WATCH

Diljit Dosanjh Dances With Young Fan At Hong Kong Concert, Wins Hearts Online; WATCH

Diljit Dosanjh melted hearts at his Hong Kong Aura Tour concert, dancing with a young fan on stage during Ikk Kudi. The sweet moment, shared online, left fans calling him a true gem of a performer.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 05:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is on a roll with his Aura Asia-Pacific Tour, and his recent concert in Hong Kong turned into an unforgettable night for fans. On September 28, the singer not only delivered a power-packed performance but also created a heartwarming moment that has now gone viral online.

Diljit Dances with a Young Fan During Ikk Kudi Performance

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Diljit shared a video from the Hong Kong concert where he performed his hit track Ikk Kudi. The highlight of the night came when a little girl from the audience, dressed in a cute white frock, hopped on stage to hug him.

The child then began dancing to the song, and Diljit—matching her steps perfectly—joined in, making the audience cheer in delight. At one point, he was even seen running behind her to ensure she didn’t get too close to the edge of the stage. Later, he carried her in his arms while continuing to sing, leaving fans in awe of his kindness.

Sharing the clip, Diljit captioned it: “I don’t have words. HONG KONG was the Best Night. Bahut Pyaar (much love).”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Fans and the Child’s Mother React

The video spread across social media in no time, with fans showering love on both Diljit and the young fan.

The child’s mother commented on Diljit’s post, writing: “Thank you so much @diljitdosanjh for calling my daughter Vera on stage to perform with you… it was a breathtaking moment for us. She thoroughly enjoyed it!”

Fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages. One user wrote, “This guy… this song… and the little kid… I kept smiling throughout the video… love and respect for Diljit…”

Another commented, “Innocence at its peak… and care at its peak… God bless both.”

A third user wrote, “He’s making sure she doesn’t fall, he’s so focused on her, yet the singing is on point. That’s what we call a real artist.”

One of the comments also read, “If innocence has a face! Such a sweet baby she is, and Diljit, you are a gem of a person.”

About Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura Asia-Pacific Tour

The tour kicked off on September 24 in Kuala Lumpur. After Hong Kong, Diljit will perform in:

  • Sydney: October 26

  • Brisbane: October 29

  • Melbourne: November 1

  • Adelaide: November 5

  • Perth: November 9

  • Auckland: November 13

  • Bangkok: December 7

What’s Next for Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit has also made waves in the film world with his role in Netflix’s Amar Singh Chamkila, earning a nomination in the Best Performance by an Actor category. He is competing against David Mitchell (Ludwig), Oriol Pla (Yo, Adicto), and Diego Vasquez (One Hundred Years of Solitude). The film itself is also nominated in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category.

On the big screen, Diljit will next be seen in Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, set to release on January 23, 2026.

 

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 05:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
PoK On The Boil: 2 Killed, 18 Injured As Civil Unrest Erupts Against Pakistan Govt, Locals Clash With Forces
PoK On The Boil: 2 Killed, 18 Injured As Civil Unrest Erupts Against Pakistan Govt
India
ABP Exclusive: 'Wanted To Retaliate Against Pakistan After 26/11 Mumbai Attack' Says Chidambaram
ABP Exclusive: 'Wanted To Retaliate Against Pakistan After 26/11 Mumbai Attack' Says Chidambaram
Cities
Karur Stampede: Police Blame Vijay’s ‘Display Of Power, Unplanned Roadshow’; Report Says TVK Sought Power Cut
Karur Stampede: Police Blame Vijay’s ‘Display Of Political Power’; Report Says TVK Sought Power Cut
Cricket
'Destined To Happen': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks After India's Asia Cup Win
'Destined To Happen': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks After India's Asia Cup Win
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Clinches 9th Asia Cup Title, Rejects Trophy from Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Durga Pandal In Bengal Portrays Anti-India Leaders Including Trump As Demons
Breaking: Maharashtra Tussle Over Language, London Stabbings, Pune River Tragedy And Crime Spike Now
Mahadangal: “I Love Mohammad” Poster Row Sparks Violence in Bareilly; Political War Erupts | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Protests Erupt In Peru While Crime And Safety Incidents Reported Across India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Why Congress's Patna CWC Is More Symbolism Than Strategy
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget