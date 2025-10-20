Diljit Dosanjh And Sanya Malhotra Turn Up The Heat In New Diwali Release ‘Charmer’

Bollywood music lovers are in for a festive treat as Diljit Dosanjh joins forces with Sanya Malhotra for their latest music video, ‘Charmer’. Released on the occasion of Diwali, the video has already become the talk of the town for its vibrant energy, stylish visuals, and undeniable chemistry between the two stars.

A Festive Release with Style and Energy

Dropped just before Diwali, the ‘Charmer’ music video instantly caught fans’ attention with its upbeat vibe and sleek production.

Diljit took to Instagram on Monday to announce the release, sharing, “CHARMER OFFICIAL VIDEO OUT NOW ON YOUTUBE — HAPPY DIWALI FOLKS / AURA — The Sexiest Album of the Year.”

The song comes as part of Diljit’s much-talked-about album ‘AURA’, which continues to make waves among fans.

Diljit and Sanya’s Electrifying Chemistry

From the very first frame, ‘Charmer’ stands out for its catchy rhythm, playful tone, and striking on-screen chemistry between Diljit and Sanya. Their fun banter and Sanya’s impressive dance moves keep viewers hooked throughout the video.

Fans flooded social media soon after the release, calling it the “Asli Diwali Tofa” and praising the duo for “raising the temperature this festive season.”

Upcoming Projects of Diljit and Sanya

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh has several major projects lined up. He will next be seen alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan in ‘Border 2’.

Sanya Malhotra, who recently appeared in ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, is gearing up for her next big project — Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Bandar’, co-starring Bobby Deol and Saba Azad. The film, inspired by true events, premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 14 this year.