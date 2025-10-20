Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentDiljit Dosanjh And Sanya Malhotra Turn Up The Heat In New Diwali Release ‘Charmer’

Diljit Dosanjh And Sanya Malhotra Turn Up The Heat In New Diwali Release ‘Charmer’

Diljit Dosanjh and Sanya Malhotra's music video, "Charmer," from Diljit's album "AURA," was released for Diwali.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 05:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood music lovers are in for a festive treat as Diljit Dosanjh joins forces with Sanya Malhotra for their latest music video, ‘Charmer’. Released on the occasion of Diwali, the video has already become the talk of the town for its vibrant energy, stylish visuals, and undeniable chemistry between the two stars.

A Festive Release with Style and Energy

Dropped just before Diwali, the ‘Charmer’ music video instantly caught fans’ attention with its upbeat vibe and sleek production.

Diljit took to Instagram on Monday to announce the release, sharing, “CHARMER OFFICIAL VIDEO OUT NOW ON YOUTUBE — HAPPY DIWALI FOLKS / AURA — The Sexiest Album of the Year.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

The song comes as part of Diljit’s much-talked-about album ‘AURA’, which continues to make waves among fans.

Diljit and Sanya’s Electrifying Chemistry

From the very first frame, ‘Charmer’ stands out for its catchy rhythm, playful tone, and striking on-screen chemistry between Diljit and Sanya. Their fun banter and Sanya’s impressive dance moves keep viewers hooked throughout the video.

Fans flooded social media soon after the release, calling it the “Asli Diwali Tofa” and praising the duo for “raising the temperature this festive season.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Upcoming Projects of Diljit and Sanya

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh has several major projects lined up. He will next be seen alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan in ‘Border 2’.

Sanya Malhotra, who recently appeared in ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, is gearing up for her next big project — Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Bandar’, co-starring Bobby Deol and Saba Azad. The film, inspired by true events, premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 14 this year.

 

Published at : 20 Oct 2025 05:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Sanya Malhotra Charmer
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Election: JMM Won't Contest Polls, Accuses Congress, RJD Of 'Political Conspiracy' After Seat-Sharing Fiasco
Bihar Election: JMM Won't Contest Polls, Accuses Congress, RJD Of 'Political Conspiracy' After Seat-Sharing Fiasco
Election 2025
Bihar Elections: Seat-Sharing Rift Rocks INDIA Bloc, NDA Mocks Mahagathbandhan ‘No Friendly Fights In Politics’
Bihar Elections: Seat-Sharing Rift Rocks INDIA Bloc, NDA Mocks Mahagathbandhan ‘No Friendly Fights In Politics’
World
‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Patnaik Flags Security Concerns, Credits Carney For Easing Strained Ties
‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Patnaik Flags Security Concerns, Credits Carney For Easing Strained Ties
Business
Diwali Cheer On Dalal Street, Sensex Climbs Over 400 Points, Nifty Gains More Than 140
Diwali Cheer On Dalal Street, Sensex Climbs Over 400 Points, Nifty Gains More Than 140
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget