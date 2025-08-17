Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dhanashree Verma Confirmed As Contestant In Ashneer Grover's Rise & Fall Reality Show

Dhanashree Verma, ex-wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, is set to participate in MX Player’s reality show Rise and Fall, hosted by entrepreneur Ashneer Grover.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 12:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dhanashree Verma, the Indian choreographer and dancer, is reportedly set to join Ashneer Grover’s upcoming reality show, 'Rise and Fall'. According to a News 18 report, Verma, who is also the ex-wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, will be among the 16 contestants competing in the show.

Contestants and Concept of Rise and Fall

The show, hosted by 'Shark Tank' fame entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, promises a unique format. As revealed in the teaser, 16 well-known personalities will be locked in a house for 42 days. The house is divided into two sections – the rich and powerful, who will occupy the top section, and the others at the bottom. Entertainment AF reported exclusively: “While Ashneer Grover is set to host MX Player’s brand-new show Rise and Fall, we’ve got the exclusive tea – Dhanashree Verma, ex-wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, is one of the 16 contestants!”

About Dhanashree Verma

Dhanashree Verma is a multi-talented personality – a choreographer, dancer, YouTuber, and a dentist by qualification. She rose to fame with her dance videos on YouTube and later became a finalist on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. In December 2020, Dhanashree and Chahal tied the knot, but the marriage faced turbulence soon after, leading to their divorce in 2025. Chahal’s advocate, Nitin Kumar Gupta, confirmed to ANI: “The court has granted the decree of divorce, and both parties are no longer husband and wife.”

Insights into Their Separation

While the couple issued a joint statement confirming their split, the specifics behind their separation were not officially shared. Senior journalist Vickey Lalwani reported that a disagreement over residence was a key factor. After marriage, the couple initially lived with Chahal’s parents in Haryana, but Dhanashree wanted to move to Mumbai, which reportedly caused friction.

Rumours About Dhanashree’s Personal Life

Post-divorce, rumours have circulated regarding Dhanashree’s relationship with choreographer Pratik Utekar. A viral picture from a New Year celebration showed them getting cosy, prompting Pratik to clarify via Instagram stories, addressing speculation linking him to Dhanashree. Meanwhile, Chahal has been reportedly linked to RJ Mahvash after the separation.

With Dhanashree Verma entering the Rise and Fall house, fans are eagerly waiting to see how she navigates the challenges alongside other celebrities.

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 12:44 PM (IST)
