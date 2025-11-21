Desi To Diva: Can Ruhi Singh Become Gen-Z’s Answer To Priyanka Chopra?

Bollywood has always had prototypes: the tragedy queen (Meena Kumari), the rebel heroine (Smita Patil), the glamorous disruptor (Priyanka Chopra). Every decade, one actress emerges who doesn’t just act — she rewires how mainstream beauty and versatility are perceived.

Today, with Ruhi Singh gaining steam post Mastiii 4, the industry appears to be quietly searching for a modern reincarnation of the Priyanka archetype: someone who can look like a runway bombshell, but also feel rooted enough to convincingly play a girl next door in a dusty Kasba.

Glamour That Doesn’t Intimidate

Priyanka Chopra’s career worked because she was glamorous without being inaccessible. She was a Miss World who could play a small-town girl without looking like she was “dressing down.” Ruhi, with her beauty pageant background, sits in the same bracket — but what’s interesting is that her glamour doesn’t feel alien to the audience. She looks aspirational, not unattainable.

Where someone like Katrina Kaif took years to be accepted as “Indian enough,” Ruhi doesn’t face that barrier. Her Hindi, diction, body language — all look locally familiar. She’s a diva who could believably bargain with a vegetable vendor if a script demanded it.

The Desi Girl Test

To be India’s “Desi Diva,” you need duality. Priyanka had it. Deepika had it. Alia has it now. The actress must convince the audience that she can be the saree-draped woman dancing at a wedding and also the bikini-clad jet-setter at a yacht party.

Ruhi performs well on the latter — the music videos, the fashion energy, the camera comfort are obvious strengths. The Desi pillar, however, hasn’t been fully explored yet. We haven’t seen her in a rustic frame, grappling with small-town conflicts, love, or social pressures. In other words, she has shown she can be Priyanka from Dostana — but can she be Priyanka from Bajirao Mastani?

Why Versatility Is the Currency Now

The current audience doesn’t reward just beauty. Kiara Advani is a major star not because she looks stunning, but because she oscillates between mass entertainers (Kabir Singh) and sentimental realism (Satyaprem Ki Katha).

Ruhi’s advantage is that she isn’t carrying legacy pressure. No nepotism, no dynasty expectations. She can build her identity in the public consciousness organically and strategically — much like Priyanka, Vidya, Taapsee, and Yami did.