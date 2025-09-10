Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi HC Seeks Full Disclosure Of Sunjay Kapur's Aseets in Case Filed by Karisma Kapoor's Children

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice in a case filed by Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor’s children, who are seeking their share in the assets of their father, businessman Sunjay Kapur.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 12:19 PM (IST)
The Delhi High Court has issued a notice in a case filed by Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor’s children, who are seeking their share in the assets of their father, businessman Sunjay Kapur.

The petition has been filed by Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapur, the two children from Karisma’s marriage with Sunjay. They have approached the court claiming rights in assets worth around ₹30,000 allegedly belonging to their father.

During the hearing, the court directed Sunjay Kapur’s wife, Priya Sachdeva, to submit a detailed list of all movable and immovable properties in his name. The matter has now been posted for further hearing after the filing of the asset details.

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur married in 2003 but parted ways in 2016 following a highly publicised divorce. Since then, their two children have been living with Karisma in Mumbai.

