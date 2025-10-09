The bitter inheritance battle over industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000-crore estate intensified in the Delhi High Court as senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing Karisma Kapoor’s children, accused Sunjay’s widow Priya Sachdev Kapur of greed and forgery.

Comparing her to “Cinderella’s stepmother,” he alleged that she rushed to take control of the estate and secured a lion’s share of the assets.

“She is like Cinderella’s stepmother,” said Jethmalani, calling Priya “greedy” and claiming she took “60 per cent of the assets,” leaving only “12 per cent” to her son. He further alleged that she gained “75 per cent of the trust” and was “only concerned with her personal assets.”

“It’s a Forged Document,” Say Karisma Kapoor’s Children

Samaira (20) and Kiaan Kapoor (15) have challenged their father’s alleged will, dated March 21, 2025, claiming it is a forgery. “It’s a manifestly forged document... It’s a conspiracy; there is enough material for a criminal complaint,” their lawyer told the court, adding that forging a will attracts life imprisonment.

Questioning the will’s authenticity, Jethmalani said, “When I read the will, it is such a clumsy forgery that I dare say no lawyer worth his salt would take credit for it.” He noted that the will was allegedly modified while Sunjay was on holiday with his son and stored on another person’s device.

Alleged Conspiracy and Hidden Motives

Jethmalani also claimed that those who helped forge the will were rewarded after Sunjay’s death. “People who forged the will got rewarded. Nitin (Sharma) was made a director in one of the companies,” he alleged, pointing to Priya’s aide.

The petition states that Priya Sachdev Kapur, along with associates Dinesh Agarwal and Nitin Sharma, concealed the will for weeks before revealing it at a family meeting. Samaira and Kiaan, represented by their mother Karisma Kapoor, are seeking one-fifth share each in their father’s assets.

Meanwhile, Priya’s counsel Rajiv Nayar countered that the children had already received ₹1,900 crore from the family trust, asking, “What more do they want?”

Adding to the conflict, Rani Kapur, Sunjay’s mother, also contested the will, alleging she was disinherited. “You have to say specifically why they are being denied, and most importantly, the mother... she has been given nothing,” Jethmalani told the court.

The Delhi High Court will resume hearing the matter on October 13.