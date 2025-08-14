Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Coolie vs War 2 Box Office Day 1: Rajinikanth Wins Opening Day Battle Over Hrithik Roshan

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, collects ₹38.97 crore net in India by 5 PM on Day 1, surpassing War 2’s ₹24.99 crore. Tamil and Telugu versions show near-full occupancy.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, headlined by superstar Rajinikanth, hit theatres on 14 August, clashing with the big-budget Bollywood actioner War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Early trade figures show that Coolie is leading the race at the box office.

₹38.97 Crore by 5 PM, Stronger Than War 2

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Coolie had raked in ₹38.97 crore net across India by 5 PM on its opening day. In comparison, War 2 stood at ₹24.99 crore during the same period. Released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, the film saw exceptional occupancy in the South, while Hindi markets posted more modest figures.

Near-Perfect Occupancy in Several Regions

Occupancy data indicates Coolie is enjoying phenomenal reception in Tamil and Telugu markets, registering 81.95% and 91.25% respectively. Hindi occupancy was lower at 25.34%, but certain South Indian territories like Pondicherry, Salem, and Warangal reported an astounding 99% occupancy. Chennai, Coimbatore, and Hyderabad weren’t far behind, recording 97%.

Rajinikanth Marks 50 Years in Cinema

The release coincides with Rajinikanth’s 50th anniversary in the film industry on 15 August. Celebrations poured in from peers and celebrities including Kamal Haasan, Hrithik Roshan, Sivakarthikeyan, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Nani.
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj also paid tribute on social media, writing, “#Coolie will always be a special film in my journey… From the bottom of my heart, thank you for continuously inspiring all of us and hearty congratulations on completing 50 glorious years… We Love you #Thalaivaa.”

 

Featuring Rajinikanth alongside Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra, and Aamir Khan, Coolie is produced by Sun Pictures with music by Anirudh Ravichander.

With a powerful start and near-housefull shows across multiple Southern territories, the Rajinikanth–Lokesh combo appears to have set the stage for a blockbuster run.

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Coolie Box Office Day 1 Rajinikanth Coolie Collection Coolie Vs War 2 Box Office Coolie Rajinikanth 50 Years WAR 2 Box Office
