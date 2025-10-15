Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Chunky Panday Reveals The Surprising Connection Between Shah Rukh Khan's Debut And His Family

Chunky Panday Reveals The Surprising Connection Between Shah Rukh Khan’s Debut And His Family

On "Two Much," Chunky Panday revealed his uncle, Col. Raj Kapoor, launched Shah Rukh Khan's career with "Fauji."

By : IANS | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 04:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

There’s a reason why Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Chunky Panday are the thickest of friends, and their friendship spills over to their next generation.

Recently, actors Govinda and Chunky Panday graced the latest episode of the streaming chat show ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’, and turned storytellers bringing with them a mix of nostalgia, laughter and never-heard-before stories.

Sharing the interesting connection between SRK’s debut and his family, Chunky said in the show, “Humare poore parivar mei koi actor bana nahi kabhi. (No one in our entire family ever became an actor) Haan mere uncle, mere mamaji jo they, he used to do character roles. (Yes, my uncle, my maternal uncle, used to do character roles) Unka naam tha, Colonel Raj Kapoor. (His name was Col. Raj Kapoor) Unhone Fauji serial banayi Shah Rukh Khan ke saath. (He made the Fauji serial with SRK)”.

During the episode, Govinda also spoke about one of his biggest highs about shooting a song with British pop sensation Samantha Fox. He recalled how it all began with Subir Mukherjee’s mother who once helped his mother and years later, life came full circle when he agreed to star in his film not for money but only one dozen bananas and a coconut as his fee.

He said, “Toh wo picture ka gaana aaya aur saamne dekha toh, Oh my God, Samantha Fox. (Then the song for the film came, and when I saw her in front of me, I thought, Oh my God, Samantha Fox)”.

Elsewhere in the episode, Chunky spoke about belonging to a family of doctors, and his mother’s connection with Hindi cinema.

He said, “I am a son of two doctors. Mere Pitaji heart surgeon the, meri mummy doctor thnni aur meri mummy poore film industry ko jaanti thi. (My father was a heart surgeon, my mother a doctor, and she knew everyone in the film industry)”.

Chunky revealed that his mom wasn’t just any doctor, she was the go-to medical expert for Bollywood stars back in the day.

‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’ streams on Prime Video.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 04:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
SRK Chunky Pandey SHAH RUKH KHAN SRK +
Read more
