Actor Celina Jaitly shared an emotional post dedicated to her brother, Major (Rtd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who has been in detention in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since 2024. The post comes amid ongoing legal efforts to secure his release and ensure he receives proper legal and medical assistance.

Celina’s Emotional Post for Her Brother

Sharing a photograph of her brother in uniform, Celina poured her heart out on Instagram, writing:“#mybrotherandme : My Dumpy, I hope you're ok, I hope you know I'm standing with you like a rock, I hope you know I haven't slept a single night without crying for you, I hope you know I'd give up everything for you, I hope you know no one can ever come between us, I hope you know I left no stone unturned, I hope God will finally be kind to you & me my bhai, waiting for you .......”

The actor’s post reflects her anguish and unwavering hope for her brother’s safe return after over a year in detention.

Delhi High Court Seeks Government’s Status Report

Celina’s post comes just days after the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Central Government, directing it to file a status report within four weeks on the matter of Major (Rtd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly’s detention.

The court also instructed the appointment of a nodal officer to coordinate communication, facilitate legal assistance, and provide updates regarding Major Jaitly’s situation.

Celina had earlier approached the High Court, seeking legal and medical aid for her brother through Indian authorities.

“My Government Will Protect Him,” Says Celina

In an earlier, detailed post, Celina had shared her deep concern and faith in the Indian government.

“For one year I have searched for answers for you. Now I continue my prayers to our respected government to fight for you, to bring you back safely. My government, the only entity I trust, is the Government of India, & I know they will do everything to protect this 4th-generation soldier, son, grandson & great-grandson of war veterans, who has given his everything, his entire youth, in the service of our nation, holder of the COAS Commendation for Gallantry,” she wrote.

Legal Representation and Next Hearing

The case, represented by Advocates Raghav Kacker and Madhav Agarwal on behalf of Celina Jaitly, has been listed for further hearing on December 4.

Celina has alleged that her brother was abducted and detained in Abu Dhabi, where he has been held for the past 14 months without proper legal or medical assistance.

Advocate Raghav Kacker told ANI,“A nodal officer has been appointed to help the petitioner and her brother communicate, to give him effective legal assistance, to keep us updated on the case status... These steps will help us secure his release. This will go a long way in strengthening the ties between the UAE and India. He was our Major from the Indian Army, a special forces officer, and the government is going to issue a status report directing the steps they want to start taking.”

He also noted that the exact details surrounding Major Jaitly’s detention remain unclear at this stage.