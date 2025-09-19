Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'I Am Like George Best': When Zubeen Garg Admitted His Biggest Hits Were Created While He Was Drunk

'I Am Like George Best': When Zubeen Garg Admitted His Biggest Hits Were Created While He Was Drunk

Singer Zubeen Garg has passed away in a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore. His old podcast clip about recording hit songs while drunk has resurfaced online.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 07:42 PM (IST)

India is mourning the tragic and sudden loss of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who died in a freak scuba diving accident in Singapore on Friday. The 51-year-old artist, best known for hit songs like Ya Ali, Dil Tu Hi Bataa, and Mayabini Ratir Bukut, was in the city-state to attend the 4th North East India Festival. He was scheduled to perform on September 20.

According to North East News, Zubeen was participating in a recreational scuba diving activity when he unexpectedly fell into the sea. Although he was swiftly rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors were unable to save him.

Tributes poured in from across the music and film industry. Composer Pritam wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Zubeen losing his life in an accident is just the most terrible and saddest news. I’m still trying to come to terms with it… My deepest condolences to Garima and his family. Om Shanti.” Singer Armaan Malik also shared, “I am devastated and in disbelief. May his soul rest in peace… #ZubeenGarg.”

Zubeen’s Musical Journey — From Assamese Roots to Bollywood Fame

Zubeen Garg began singing at the age of three and became a household name in Assam in the 1990s. His big break on the national stage came with the iconic 2006 track Ya Ali from Gangster, which catapulted him to stardom across India.

Over his decades-long career, Zubeen sang in more than 40 languages, wrote lyrics, composed music, acted, and even directed films. His Hindi discography includes popular numbers like Jo Pyar Tumne from Jaal: The Trap, Jaane Kya Chahe Mann from Pyaar Ke Side Effects, and Kya Raaz Hai. He cultivated a fanbase that cut across age groups and regions, earning him the status of a cultural legend in India’s northeast and beyond.

Zubeen’s Honest Admission About Alcohol and Creativity

In a candid conversation earlier this year, Zubeen made headlines with a revelation during a podcast with POP Pavelopedia. Discussing his alcohol consumption, he acknowledged how it influenced his music.

When asked if alcohol ever affected his singing ability, he replied, “Drinking made me a patient two years back. Yes, it was bad, I am trying to control it, but… I was 22 years old when I started drinking in 1995. I regret it sometimes, but most of the biggest songs I made were when I was drunk.”

Zubeen even likened himself to Irish footballer George Best, saying, “He was drunk all the time and scored all the goals. He was the best player, but he never played for England because of his swabhiman (self-respect).”

These remarks, which resurfaced after his passing, have added a poignant layer to the artist’s already complex and deeply human legacy.

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 07:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Armaan Malik Pritam Zubeen Garg
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Pakistan Flew Attack Drones Under Civilian Aircraft': IAF Chief Opens Up On Challenges In OP Sindoor
'Pakistan Flew Attack Drones Under Civilian Aircraft': IAF Chief Opens Up On Challenges In OP Sindoor
Cricket
India vs Oman Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, Chooses To Bat First
India vs Oman Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, Chooses To Bat First
India
Why Did India End Ind-Pak War Quickly? IAF Chief Says World Must Learn From India
Why Did India End Ind-Pak War Quickly? IAF Chief Says World Must Learn From India
India
Aryan Mann Wins DUSU President Post; ABVP Bags 3 Key Positions
Aryan Mann Wins DUSU President Post; ABVP Bags 3 Key Positions
Advertisement

Videos

Crime: Firing in Bihar’s Madhepura: Shopkeeper's Daughter Killed, Locals Protest by Blocking Highway
Politics: Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of Vote Theft, Giriraj Singh Calls Him ‘Urban Naxal’
TechBuzz: iPhone 17 Sales Kick Off with Long Lines, Chaos Breaks Out at Apple Stores in India
Crime: Fast Moving Car Hits Students in Jalaun, One Dies, Two Critical
CrimeAlert: Firing at MNR Builder's Office in Gurugram by Deepak Nandal’s Gang Over Financial Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget