India is mourning the tragic and sudden loss of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who died in a freak scuba diving accident in Singapore on Friday. The 51-year-old artist, best known for hit songs like Ya Ali, Dil Tu Hi Bataa, and Mayabini Ratir Bukut, was in the city-state to attend the 4th North East India Festival. He was scheduled to perform on September 20.

According to North East News, Zubeen was participating in a recreational scuba diving activity when he unexpectedly fell into the sea. Although he was swiftly rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors were unable to save him.

Tributes poured in from across the music and film industry. Composer Pritam wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Zubeen losing his life in an accident is just the most terrible and saddest news. I’m still trying to come to terms with it… My deepest condolences to Garima and his family. Om Shanti.” Singer Armaan Malik also shared, “I am devastated and in disbelief. May his soul rest in peace… #ZubeenGarg.”

Zubeen’s Musical Journey — From Assamese Roots to Bollywood Fame

Zubeen Garg began singing at the age of three and became a household name in Assam in the 1990s. His big break on the national stage came with the iconic 2006 track Ya Ali from Gangster, which catapulted him to stardom across India.

Over his decades-long career, Zubeen sang in more than 40 languages, wrote lyrics, composed music, acted, and even directed films. His Hindi discography includes popular numbers like Jo Pyar Tumne from Jaal: The Trap, Jaane Kya Chahe Mann from Pyaar Ke Side Effects, and Kya Raaz Hai. He cultivated a fanbase that cut across age groups and regions, earning him the status of a cultural legend in India’s northeast and beyond.

Zubeen’s Honest Admission About Alcohol and Creativity

In a candid conversation earlier this year, Zubeen made headlines with a revelation during a podcast with POP Pavelopedia. Discussing his alcohol consumption, he acknowledged how it influenced his music.

When asked if alcohol ever affected his singing ability, he replied, “Drinking made me a patient two years back. Yes, it was bad, I am trying to control it, but… I was 22 years old when I started drinking in 1995. I regret it sometimes, but most of the biggest songs I made were when I was drunk.”

Zubeen even likened himself to Irish footballer George Best, saying, “He was drunk all the time and scored all the goals. He was the best player, but he never played for England because of his swabhiman (self-respect).”

These remarks, which resurfaced after his passing, have added a poignant layer to the artist’s already complex and deeply human legacy.