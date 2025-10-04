Zubeen Garg’s Bandmate Alleges Poisoning By Manager, CID And ED Probe Financial Links

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a shocking development in the investigation into the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, his bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami has accused the late singer’s manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta of poisoning him and orchestrating a cover-up to make his death appear accidental.

Suspicious Conduct on the Yacht

According to Goswami’s statement recorded under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Sharma’s behaviour in the hours leading up to Garg’s death in Singapore raised serious concerns. Sharma, already an accused in the FIR, faces non-bailable charges including criminal conspiracy, murder, and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Goswami recounted that during the yacht trip where the tragedy occurred, Sharma forcibly took control of the yacht from its sailor, causing it to wobble dangerously. He also claimed that Sharma instructed Assam Association (Singapore) member Tanmoy Phukan not to arrange drinks, insisting that only he would supply them.

“When Garg was gasping for breath and nearly drowning, Sharma was heard shouting, 'Jabo de, jabo de' ('let him go, let him go'),” Goswami told investigators. He emphasized that Garg, a trained swimmer who had coached both him and Sharma, could not have died due to drowning.

Allegations of Poisoning and Conspiracy

Goswami further alleged that Sharma and Mahanta had deliberately poisoned the singer and chosen Singapore as the location to cover up their conspiracy. He also stated that Sharma instructed him not to share any of the yacht videos with anyone.

According to Goswami, when Garg was frothing at the mouth and nose, Sharma dismissed it as 'acid reflux' and reassured others that there was nothing to worry about. Goswami claimed that instead of arranging immediate medical help, Sharma’s actions contributed to Garg’s ‘early demise.’

Financial Irregularities Under Investigation

Investigators have noted that documentary records, financial transactions, and witness statements prima facie establish Sharma’s culpability. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department are expected to join Assam Police in probing alleged organised financial crimes and acquisition of benami properties by Mahanta.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police has also uncovered more than 20-year-old financial irregularities allegedly committed by Mahanta during his tenure at a non-banking financial company (NBFC). Sources told PTI that officials from the ED and I-T Department have already visited CID headquarters to review the case.