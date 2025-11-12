Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWhen Bollywood’s He-Man Dharmendra Admitted His Longtime Crush On Legendary Actress Suraiya

When Bollywood's He-Man Dharmendra Admitted His Longtime Crush On Legendary Actress Suraiya

Dharmendra once revealed he had a deep admiration for actress-singer Suraiya and watched her film Dillagi 40 times. A look at how Suraiya inspired the Bollywood icon’s love for cinema.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 11:09 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood veteran Dharmendra has ruled hearts for over six decades with his charm, versatility, and effortless screen presence. While fans across generations have adored him, few know that the actor himself was once deeply enamoured, not with a co-star or contemporary, but with the legendary singer-actress Suraiya.

The Actress Who Inspired Dharmendra To Join Films

Known for his romantic and action roles through the 1960s and 70s, Dharmendra once revealed that it was Suraiya who inspired him to enter the world of cinema. The actor admitted that his fascination with films began after watching her performances on screen. He had once confessed that he was so captivated by her grace and voice that he watched her classic film Dillagi nearly 40 times.

So smitten was he by her talent that he would travel from town to town just to catch her movies on the big screen, a testament to the impact Suraiya had on him even before he became a star himself.

Suraiya: The Original Queen Of Bollywood

Suraiya, who reigned over Indian cinema between the mid-1940s and early 1950s, appeared in around 70 films and recorded 338 songs, many of which are now considered timeless classics. She was one of the highest-paid and most celebrated actresses of her time, a rare feat in an era when female stars often earned less than their male counterparts.

A Love Story That Never Was

While Dharmendra admired Suraiya from afar, her real-life romance with another screen legend, Dev Anand, was the talk of the town. The duo starred in several hit films together and were in a relationship for four years, from 1948 to 1951. Despite their plans to elope, family opposition ended their love story.

Suraiya remained unmarried by choice and eventually retired from films in 1963. She passed away in January 2004 at the age of 75 after battling multiple health complications. Among those who paid their last respects was Dharmendra, her lifelong admirer, who had once credited her for inspiring his entry into cinema.

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 11:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dharmendra Dharmendra Suraiya Dharmendra Crush Suraiya Actress
Read more
