Vir Das Urges Delhiites To Adopt Indie Dogs Amid SC's Stray Relocation Order

HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVir Das Urges Delhiites To Adopt Indie Dogs Amid SC's Stray Relocation Order

After the Supreme Court ordered relocation of all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, Vir Das urged residents to adopt indie dogs, support animal welfare NGOs, and show compassion during the transition.

By : ANI | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 11:31 PM (IST)

The Supreme Court's order to relocate all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters has sparked debate among the public. While some have welcomed the move, others have criticised the decision, arguing that it goes against animal welfare principles. Amid the ongoing debate, Vir Das took to Instagram on Monday evening, urging Delhiites to consider adopting an indie dog if they can.

"If you are a resident of Delhi. Can I persuade you to adopt an indie off the streets, more than one? They are extremely healthy, low maintenance, and will provide you with more love, affection and gratitude than you could ever imagine. Am also asking you to wholeheartedly and generously," he posted.

"Support your nearest animal welfare NGO. I plan on doing so, and I hope you will too. As appeals are filed in court and processes take their time, it's important for our humanity to kick in immediately. Please do your part, big or small, it all adds up," Vir Das requested.

He also shared a picture of two dogs that he had adopted from the streets a few years ago.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

Earlier today, a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said that all localities should be made free of stray dogs and there should not be any compromise. It also made it clear that no captured animal will be released back on the streets.

Contempt proceedings against individual attempts to obstruct

It also ordered contempt proceedings against any individual or organisation that attempts to obstruct the authorities from carrying out the capture drive.

"If any individual or organisation comes in the way of picking stray dogs or rounding them up, we will proceed to take action against any such resistance," said Justice Pardiwala.

The apex court also directed the states and municipal authorities to create dog shelters with sufficient staff to sterilise and immunise them.

"NCT Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, MCD, NMDC shall start picking up stray dogs from all localities, particularly from more vulnerable localities. It is for the authorities to look into and if they have to create a force, do it at the earliest. However, this should be the first and foremost exercise to make all localities free of stray dogs. There should not be any compromise in undertaking the exercise," said the bench.

It further directed that authorities in Delhi-NCR must set up a helpline so all dog bite complaints can be registered, with the offending animal picked up within four hours of a complaint.

It also ordered all authorities to maintain a record of daily stray dogs captured and detained. The bench stated that CCTV monitoring will ensure compliance, and no dog should be released back into the street or public spaces. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 11:31 PM (IST)
