HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVicky Kaushal’s Witty Take On ‘Good Sex vs Good Conversation’ Leaves Kriti Sanon, Kajol & Twinkle In Splits

Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon share the couch for the first time on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s chat show Two Much. From flirty banter to Vicky’s hilarious one-liners, here’s what to expect.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 03:05 PM (IST)
Bollywood fans are always excited to see new onscreen pairings, and the upcoming episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is giving them just that. For the first time ever, actors Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon will share the screen together — not in a film, but on the much-talked-about celebrity chat show hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna.

Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon’s Banter Steals the Show

A teaser for the new episode, set to release on Thursday, has gone viral online. The clip begins with Vicky entering the stage, bowing down with folded hands. Twinkle jokes, saying he’s greeting them with a namaste, and asks how he meets young girls. Without missing a beat, Vicky replies, “Young girls ke toh per chhoo leta hun main.” Kriti quips in response, “Per chhooega toh maar khaayega.”

The lighthearted exchange quickly became a hit among fans. The hosts — Kajol and Twinkle — joined the two stars in attempting Vicky’s viral Tauba Tauba hook step, adding even more laughter to the mix.

 

Kriti Sanon Opens Up About Her Crush

The fun didn’t stop there. During a segment about love and relationships, Twinkle asked Kriti about her current crush. Kriti smiled and revealed, “He’s not from the industry.” Twinkle then teased her co-guest by saying, “I already know his name but I just can’t say it because she’s not saying it.”

Netizens in the comments section quickly began speculating that Twinkle was referring to Kriti’s rumoured boyfriend, UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia.

Vicky Kaushal’s Witty Take on ‘Good Sex vs Good Conversation’

The highlight of the episode, however, came when the guests had to pick between “Yes” or “No” to a bold statement. When Kajol said, “Good sex is more important than good conversation,” Vicky’s response left everyone in splits. As he walked toward “Yes” alongside Twinkle, he joked, “Dekho baatein toh hoti rahengi.”

The actor’s witty humour has once again won over the internet. Fans, who are still celebrating the news of Vicky welcoming his first child with wife Katrina Kaif, are now eagerly waiting for this fun-filled episode to drop.

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 03:05 PM (IST)
