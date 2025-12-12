Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVicky Kaushal Praises Ranveer Singh–Akshaye Khanna’s ‘Dhurandhar’; Calls It Technically Brilliant

Vicky Kaushal Praises Ranveer Singh–Akshaye Khanna’s ‘Dhurandhar’; Calls It Technically Brilliant

Vicky Kaushal lauds Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar’, calling it technically brilliant with peak performances. Hrithik Roshan also praised the film’s storytelling.

By : IANS | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 10:59 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

 Vicky Kaushal has become the latest actor to laud Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's "Dhurandhar".

Applauding director Aditya Dhar for pulling off such a movie with utmost conviction, Vicky wrote on the Stories section of his Instagram handle, “@adityadharfilms you beauty! What a mammoth task it must be for you and your team to pull off this Film with such conviction, finesse and first rate world building... Hats off (sic).”

Vicky also went on to laud the entire cast and crew of "Dhurandhar", who were a part of his 'supremely engaging' project.

“Absolute PEAK PERFORMANCES! Technically Brilliant. Supremely engaging. Kudos to all the Dhurandhars involved," he added.

Before this, Hrithik Roshan also used social media to express his admiration for "Dhurandhar”, claiming that the film reminded him why he fell in love with the medium in the first place.

Hrithik penned on his Insta Stories, "I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's cinema (sic).”

“I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can't ignore how I loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing,” he added.

Jointly backed by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the drama enjoys an ensemble cast with Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles, along with Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik as the ancillary cast.

The makers are already working on the sequel, "Dhurandhar: Part 2 – Revenge", slated to be out next year.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 10:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar Aditya Dhar Film Dhurandhar Cast Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar Vicky Kaushal Dhurandhar Review Hrithik Roshan Dhurandhar Reaction Dhurandhar Part 2
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
IndiGo Meltdown Deepens As DGCA Grounds 4 Safety Inspectors Over Operational Oversight
IndiGo Crisis Fallout: DGCA Suspends 4 Key Safety Inspectors Over Compliance Failures
India
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 90
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 90
Cities
Direct Threat To Safety, Will Be Lynched In Goa: What Murder-Accused Luthra Brothers Told Delhi Court
Direct Threat To Safety, Will Be Lynched In Goa: What Murder-Accused Luthra Brothers Told Delhi Court
World
Indian Artefacts Among 600 British Empire Items Stolen In UK Museum Heist; CCTV Image Surfaces
Indian Artefacts Among 600 British Empire Items Stolen In UK Museum Heist; CCTV Image Surfaces
Advertisement

Videos

Luthra Brothers Detained at Phuket’s Indigo Hotel; India Begins Extradition Process
Goa Club Fire: Luthra Brothers Detained in Thailand, Extradition to India Underway
Goa Nightclub Fire: After 25 Deaths in Goa Fire, Club Owners Caught Hiding in Thailand
Breaking: Farmers Clash With Police in Hanumangarh, Vehicles Torched in Protest
Rajasthan Protest Update: Farmers Stick to Demands as Tibbi Tension Remains High After Violent Ethanol Plant Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget