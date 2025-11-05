Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Varun Dhawan’s First Look From Border 2 Unveiled; Actor Stuns As A Fierce Soldier

Varun Dhawan’s first look from Border 2 is out! The actor stuns as a fierce soldier in the war drama co-starring Sunny Deol, releasing January 23, 2026.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 01:14 PM (IST)
The much-awaited first look of actor Varun Dhawan from his upcoming war drama Border 2 was finally revealed on Wednesday. The poster, shared by T-Series Films on Instagram, shows the actor in a striking avatar as a brave soldier on the battlefield.

In the image, Varun can be seen dressed in full army uniform, gripping a rifle as he charges forward amid a war-torn setting. His intense expression and gritty posture hint at a high-stakes patriotic drama. The caption read, “Border uska farz hai aur Bharat uska pyaar (Border is his duty and India his love)! #Border2 releasing on 23rd January, 2026.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Fans Shower Praise on Varun’s Intense Look

Soon after the poster dropped, fans flooded the comments section with excitement and admiration for the actor. One user wrote, “₹1000 cr loading, super blockbuster. Can’t wait to watch this.” Another said, “Wow! What a poster! What an introduction.”

Many appreciated Varun’s transformation for the film, calling him “fierce” and “perfect for the role.” A fan commented, “This is going to be great. He looks amazing.”

The poster has reignited anticipation around the film, which marks Varun’s first collaboration with Sunny Deol, returning to his iconic Border legacy nearly three decades later.

About ‘Border 2’: A Tribute to the 1997 Classic

Helmed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also features Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa in key roles. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, with a grand release planned for January 23, 2026 — perfectly timed for the Republic Day weekend.

The movie is a follow-up to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster Border, which starred Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, and others. The original film, based on the 1971 India-Pakistan war, became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 1997, earning over ₹600 million worldwide and leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Speaking about the sequel, producer Bhushan Kumar told ANI, “Border is more than a film, it's an emotion for every Indian. With Border 2, we aim to carry forward that legacy and bring it to a new generation. The new release date gives audiences more time to come together and experience the film in theatres during an extended Republic Day weekend.”

With a blend of nostalgia, patriotism, and star power, Border 2 promises to reignite the spirit of national pride that made the original a timeless classic.

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 01:14 PM (IST)
Bhushan Kumar Sunny Deol JP Dutta Varun Dhawan Border 2 Border 2 Release Date Border 2 First Look Anurag Singh
