Internet sensation and fashion rebel Uorfi Javed, who’s always in the headlines for her daring style choices, is now making news for a different reason, her love life. In a candid interview with Mashable India, the outspoken influencer offered a rare glimpse into her relationship with a man she describes as shy, private, and completely disconnected from social media.

Uorfi’s mystery man from Delhi

While she’s usually seen making waves with her experimental DIY outfits , fashioned out of everything from SIM cards to safety pins, Uorfi’s latest revelation shows a more personal, grounded side. She revealed she’s currently in a serious long-distance relationship with a Delhi-based boyfriend who prefers to stay out of the limelight.

Describing her partner, Uorfi said, “He’s very shy, has no social media, zero posts on Instagram.” She added that he’s not interested in fame or public attention, a striking contrast to her own very public life.

Their love story started serendipitously. “We just happened to be at the same place at the same time,” she shared. At the time, her now-boyfriend was actually meeting someone for a potential arranged marriage. Laughing, Uorfi recalled, “Mene shadi tudwa di uski (I ended that marriage prospect),” though she clarified it wasn’t a confirmed match yet.

Uorfi’s career

Despite the headlines about her personal life, Uorfi remains a prominent figure in the world of digital content and reality TV. In 2025, she was recognised in GQ’s prestigious 35 Most Influential Young Indians list — a nod to her unique voice and cultural impact.

Earlier this year, she was seen in The Traitors, a high-stakes reality series on Amazon Prime Video hosted by Karan Johar, where she emerged as one of the winners alongside Nikita Luther.

Before her social media fame, Uorfi had a run in television as well, with roles in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Bepannaah.