Reality TV star Uorfi Javed has once again opened up about her cosmetic journey, this time reflecting on her decision to get lip fillers. The actress, who often makes headlines for her bold fashion choices, confessed that she regrets spending lakhs of rupees over the years on the procedure, only to realise she never needed it.

On Saturday, Uorfi shared a series of pictures from an event where she looked radiant in a yellow off-shoulder mini dress, paired with white heels. Captioning the post, she admitted, “Ab face dekho k lagta hai lips pe kabhi filler ki zaroorat thi hi nahi, faltu lakho waste kar diye saalo tak!”

Fans Praise Her Natural Beauty

Soon after the post, fans flooded the comment section with admiration. One wrote, “Urfi aap to phle se bhi jayada pretty ho gai ho sachi me,” while another agreed, “Sahi baat hai aap without lip filler zyada beautiful lagrre ho.” Others simply reassured her with, “U r always beautiful.”

Painful Experience of Dissolving Fillers

Just last month, Uorfi had shared a raw, unfiltered video of herself undergoing the painful process of dissolving her laugh line and lip fillers. The clip showed her shutting her eyes in pain as a doctor injected her lips. Her face was left visibly swollen after the procedure.

In the video, she explained, “Please watch this video at your own risk. So mere jo fillers the, kaafi misplaced the. So I decided to get my laugh lines and lip fillers dissolved. Main 2–3 hafte baad araam se ache se naturally karwaungi. It was so painful. My lips immediately swelled up, my face swelled up. Main khud dekh ke has rahi thi. End tak aate aate heri bohot buri haalat ho gayi thi.”

Always Candid About Cosmetic Procedures

Known for being transparent with her fans, Uorfi has never shied away from sharing details of her cosmetic experiments. But this time, she admitted that embracing her natural features feels better than ever.