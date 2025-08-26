Triptii Dimri is making headlines once again, this time for mixing work with a touch of leisure. The actress is currently in Spain filming the final schedule of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Romeo and was recently joined by her rumoured partner, Sam Merchant. Their time together has sparked renewed curiosity about their relationship.

Shooting the Final Leg of Romeo

Dimri, who stars alongside Shahid Kapoor and Randeep Hooda, has been busy wrapping up crucial sequences for the film. According to Mid-Day, the production will conclude on August 25 with an adrenaline-pumping action scene followed by a dance number. The action-thriller also boasts a stellar ensemble including Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, and Farida Jalal, with a December theatrical release on the cards.

The actress has kept fans updated with snapshots from Spain, offering glimpses of the picturesque locations where Romeo has been shot.

Sam Merchant Joins Triptii in Spain

Adding fuel to relationship rumours, Sam Merchant flew in to accompany Dimri during her schedule. The two were spotted enjoying street food, exploring local attractions, and spending quality time together. Unlike earlier occasions where they preferred to keep things discreet, this time Sam appeared more comfortable being seen with Triptii.

Paparazzi had previously captured him dropping her at the airport in a luxury Porsche, where he even assisted with her luggage and exchanged smiles before her departure. Their growing comfort in public has only heightened speculation about their bond.

Relationship Rumours Through the Years

Triptii and Sam have been linked for some time, having been spotted at multiple events. He accompanied her to the Dhadak 2 screening and had even shared the film’s poster online in support. The two were also photographed on a bike ride in December and earlier on a dinner date in Mumbai.

Reports suggest the actress began seeing Sam after parting ways with Karnesh Ssharma, Anushka Sharma’s brother, in late 2022. However, Triptii has maintained silence about her personal life. In a past interview with ETimes, she admitted, “Sometimes it really bothers (me) because I love my freedom and I miss the days where I could just walk on the roads without having to worry about anything; without a mask.”

Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Triptii was last seen in Dhadak 2 opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi, which released on August 1. Apart from Romeo, her upcoming lineup includes Spirit, Ma Behen, and Animal Park, cementing her place as one of the busiest actresses in the industry today.