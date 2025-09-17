Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Tiger Shroff Sends Heartfelt Birthday Message For PM Modi As He Turns 75

Tiger Shroff pens a warm birthday message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turns 75. PM Modi visits Madhya Pradesh to launch PM MITRA Park and key health schemes.

By : IANS | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 10:20 AM (IST)

Tiger Shroff has penned a warm birthday wish for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 75 on Wednesday. The Bollywood actor wished the iconic leader “another year of strength, vision, and success.”

Talking about the Prime Minister, he will be visiting Bhainsola village in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, where he will lay the foundation stone for India’s first PM MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) Park, a major step toward boosting the textile industry in the state.

This initiative is part of seven such textile hubs planned across the country under the PM MITRA scheme.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will also launch two major national initiatives, ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ (Healthy Women, Empowered Families) and the eighth Rashtriya Poshan Maah (National Nutrition Month), to strengthen the country’s health and nutrition services, particularly for women, children, and adolescents.

Talking about Tiger, the actor’s latest release is “Baaghi 4”. An action thriller, the film is directed by A. Harsha. It stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu (in her Hindi film debut). It is the fourth installment in the Baaghi film series. It is an unofficial remake of the 2013 Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu.

 

The story follows Ronny, who survives a deadly train crash he never intended to live through. Plagued by grief and guilt, he spirals into self-destruction, haunted by the memory of a woman he loved and possibly lost.

Baaghi was first released in 2016. A partial remake of the 2004 Telugu film Varsham, the film stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles and Sudheer Babu in his Hindi debut, with Sunil Grover in a supporting role.

The second installment hit the big screens in 2018. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film which was a remake of Kshanam, also featured Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, Darshan Kumar, Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda, Deepak Dobriyal, and Arravya Sharma.

Then came Baaghi 3 in 2020, which too was a remake of 2012 Tamil movie Vettai. It stars Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. In the film, Ronnie goes to Syria to find his elder brother Vikram, who is kidnapped and held captive by Abu Jalal Gaza, a notorious terrorist.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 10:20 AM (IST)

