HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Aa Raha Hoon Main': Manoj Bajpayee’s Musical Promo Breaks Internet As Family Man 3 Release Date Drops

The Family Man Season 3 gets a release date! Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari on November 21. The series brings new villains, high-octane action, and Raj & DK’s signature wit.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 01:32 PM (IST)
The wait is officially over for fans of The Family Man! Actor Manoj Bajpayee is all set to reprise his role as the witty yet intense intelligence officer Srikant Tiwari, with Season 3 of the hit spy thriller premiering on November 21, 2025. The makers dropped a fun video on Tuesday, unveiling the release date in the most Family Man-style way possible, with Bajpayee cheekily humming “Aa raha hoon main.”

A Quirky Announcement Fans Loved

The release date reveal video opens with Priyamani, who plays Srikant’s wife Suchi, giving fans a recap of what’s been happening in the Tiwari household over the past four years, from their daughter heading off to college to their son pursuing ballet.

“Thank god kuch toh acha kiya.. Aur humare pyaar Tiwari ji, 4 saal se ek hi cheez pe laage hain,” she says, teasing Srikant’s obsession with his work.

 

Soon after, Manoj Bajpayee makes a hilarious comeback as Srikant Tiwari — humming “Aaa…” everywhere he goes, from a dentist’s chair to the kitchen, during a meal with JK Talpade (Sharib Hashmi), and even in the middle of an undercover mission.

The video closes with the actor’s signature line, “Aa raha hoon”, confirming the show’s return on November 21.

High Stakes and New Enemies in Season 3

The third instalment of The Family Man, created by Raj & DK, promises to raise the tension higher than ever. The creators shared that Srikant will face new, formidable foes this season — played by Jaideep Ahlawat (Rukma) and Nimrat Kaur (Meera).

Returning cast members include Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), Shreya Dhanwanthary (Zoya), and Gul Panag (Saloni).

Raj & DK on Raising the Bar

The showrunners, Raj & DK, expressed their gratitude towards fans while teasing what’s in store this season.

“Over the years, the love and adulation that audiences have showered on The Family Man have been truly overwhelming. We know the audience has been patient, and we wanted to ensure that the wait was worth it – raising the stakes this season with even more high-octane action, a gripping narrative, riveting performances, and an elevated, edge-of-the-seat experience,” they said.

Adding to the intrigue, they revealed, “This season, the hunter becomes the hunted, as Srikant faces a threat unlike any before, in the form of Rukmaone that endangers not just him and his career, but his family too.”

What We Know So Far

The Family Man 3 will continue to explore the balance between Srikant’s family life and his dangerous job. The teaser, released earlier in June, introduced new cast members Nimrat Kaur and Jaideep Ahlawat, with the latter’s masked face sparking major fan theories online.

The new season is written by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, features dialogues by Sumit Arora, and is directed by Raj & DK, Suman Kumar, and Tusshar Seyth.

The countdown to November 21 has officially begun, and fans can’t wait to say it loud with Srikant: “Aa raha hoon main.”

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 01:32 PM (IST)
Manoj Bajpayee Nimrat Kaur Amazon Prime Video Priyamani Jaideep Ahlawat Raj And DK The Family Man 3 Srikant Tiwari
