Taylor Swift's The Life Of A Showgirl Is Here, Full Tracklist & Release Party Details

Taylor Swift drops her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. Discover the full tracklist, inspiration behind the album, and details of the global release party.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 11:54 AM (IST)
Taylor Swift has officially released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, sending fans into a frenzy worldwide. The album became available at 12 AM ET (9:30 AM IST) on October 3, marking the start of what promises to be a vibrant new chapter in Swift’s musical journey.

Swift shared a short Instagram Story teaser featuring an orange door, symbolizing the beginning of this latest era. Fans, affectionately known as Swifties, have been eagerly awaiting this release, which promises to explore a more personal and introspective side of the pop superstar.

Taylor Swift Opens Up About Her Inner Life

Back in August, Taylor offered fans a glimpse of her new work during an appearance on fiance Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce’s podcast, New Heights. On the August 13 episode, she revealed details about the inspiration behind the album.

Holding a mint-green briefcase marked with the letters “TS” in orange—the album’s theme color—Taylor explained, “This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this (Eras) tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant. It just comes from like the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in my life."

Track List of ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

The album features 12 new tracks: The Fate of Ophelia, Elizabeth Taylor, Opalite, Father Figure, Eldest Daughter, Ruin the Friendship, Actually Romantic, Wi$h Li$t, Wood, CANCELLED!, Honey, and The Life of a Showgirl (featuring Sabrina Carpenter).

Produced in Sweden alongside Max Martin and Shellback, this project marks Taylor’s first full-length release since her 2024 record-breaking album, The Tortured Poets Department, and her first collaboration with the producers since Reputation (2017).

Global Release Party to Celebrate the Album

To coincide with the album launch, Taylor Swift will host Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl in theatres from October 3–5. The 89-minute event will feature the premiere of the music video for The Fate of Ophelia, behind-the-scenes footage, a new lyric video, and personal reflections from the singer.

The release party will be broadcast in over 100 countries, including the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK, France, Germany, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and the Nordic nations. Additional international dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 11:54 AM (IST)
