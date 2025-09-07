Taylor Swift Spills Dream Wedding Details In Resurfaced Interview: ‘I Want To Build…’

Taylor Swift’s fans are diving into the archives following her recent engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce, and a 2012 Cosmopolitan interview is now making headlines. The resurfaced feature offers a glimpse into the Grammy-winning singer’s vision for marriage, long before she said “yes” to Kelce.

Back then, Swift, now 35, was still climbing the heights of superstardom. But even at that stage in her life, she had a clear idea of what kind of marriage she hoped for, one rooted in mutual dreams and respect.

“This Is Not a Fairytale I Wrote Alone”: Swift on Wedding Plans

In the 2012 interview, Swift emphasized that her dream wedding wasn’t about controlling every detail or turning her partner into a background character. “I want to build a life with someone that is based on their dreams as well as my dreams,” she said.

Swift added that she didn’t want her wedding to feel like it was pre-planned to the last detail. “I don’t want it to just be like, ‘So, I have a scrapbook. In it, I put all the fabric swatches of the wedding dress I’m going to wear. I also have a tuxedo I picked out of a catalog that you’ll wear,’” she explained, stressing that her partner should never feel like a “prop in a story” she had already written.

A Thoughtful Proposal and Shared Vision for the Future

In August 2025, Kelce proposed to Swift after two years of dating. Their playful Instagram announcement read: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

According to Us Weekly, Kelce selected a vintage-style old mine brilliant cut diamond ring with the help of designer Kindred Lubbock at Artifex Fine Jewelry. A source revealed he “had a clear vision of what he wanted.”

On his New Heights podcast, Kelce joked about the wedding plans already being in full swing: “Oh, it’s gonna go crazy,” he teased during the September 3 episode.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Motherhood on Swift’s Mind for Years

The resurfaced interview also includes Swift’s reflections on motherhood—an aspiration she held even then. “Being a mom full-time, doing everything for my kids, having a bunch of them. One day, I’m sure. But that’s the only other thing that could be as thrilling for me as doing this (career),” she had said.

That dream appears to align with what insiders are now reporting. A second source told Us Weekly that both Swift and Kelce “absolutely want a family” and that having children is a shared goal for the couple.

From dreamy wedding ideals to the hope of raising a family, Swift’s decade-old reflections are finding new meaning as she prepares for a new chapter with Kelce.