Tanya Mittal On Pahalgam Attack Row: Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Says She Stayed 'Unfazed' By Backlash

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal reacts to the Pahalgam attack controversy, saying she was unaffected by criticism. She continues to entertain audiences on Salman Khan’s reality show.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 01:49 PM (IST)
Spiritual influencer and entrepreneur Tanya Mittal, now making waves on 'Bigg Boss 19', has addressed the controversy that surrounded her earlier this year over remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack. Despite facing criticism and a clarification from the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department distancing itself from her, Tanya insists the episode did not shake her confidence.

Tanya on dealing with criticism

In a conversation before entering the Bigg Boss house, Tanya reflected on the backlash she received after saying “terrorism has no religion.” She recalled, “When the controversy happened, just 48 hours after that I was traveling and making videos. It really didn’t affect me. I know my truth. Agar acchai ko apni achai sabit karne nikalna padta hai, uss din burayi jeet jaati hai (If goodness has to step out to prove itself, that day evil wins). You be a good person and be sure that I am a good person and leave the place where people don’t respect your goodness.”

She further explained how the fallout only revealed how people react in difficult times. “Kisi ne mere baarein main kuch kaha and they felt I was a misfit. Kya unke kehne se they can deny that we were working for 8 months together? … I am very happy that they left me because now we are more involved in other states, too. So is there anything stopping me?”

The controversy around her remarks

The dispute dates back to April 22, when a terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam killed 26 tourists. Tanya posted a video about the incident, saying, “Saying anything on this issue is critical and sensitive for me. In the media, there is talk of terrorists and terrorism. I, on the other hand, think terrorism has no religion.”

The comment sparked criticism on social media. Some also alleged that Tanya represented Madhya Pradesh Tourism, leading the department to clarify: “Please note that Ms Tanya Mittal is not associated with MP Tourism in any capacity.”

Tanya’s Bigg Boss 19 journey

Inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, Tanya has already drawn attention. Viewers have labeled her both “irritating and self-obsessed” and a lively entertainer. Alongside her, the season features a mix of influencers such as Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Mridul Tiwari, and actors including Kunickaa Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna, Baseer Ali, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, and Zeishaan Quadri. The show streams daily on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 12:51 PM (IST)
Tanya Mittal Bigg Boss 19 Tanya Mittal Pahalgam Attack Remark Madhya Pradesh Tourism Tanya Mittal
