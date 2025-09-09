Tanishaa Mukerji Says Breakup With Uday Chopra Hurt More Than Split With Armaan Kohli

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesTanishaa Mukerji Says Breakup With Uday Chopra Hurt More Than Split With Armaan Kohli

Tanishaa Mukerji revealed that her split with Uday Chopra was far more painful than her breakup with Armaan Kohli, calling Uday a close friend and constant presence in her life for years.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 07:17 PM (IST)
Actor Tanishaa Mukerji, who has often lived her personal life under the public eye—from her film projects to her time on Bigg Boss 7—recently shared insights into her past relationships, emotional struggles, and the unwavering support of her mother, veteran actress Tanuja, in a candid interview.

Tanishaa Mukerji on breakup with Uday Chopra and Armaan Kohli

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Tanishaa revealed that her most painful breakup was not with her widely publicised ex, Armaan Kohli, but with Uday Chopra.

Talking about her split from Armaan, she said, “Voh itna heartbreak nahi tha (It wasn’t that big a heartbreak). I was more heartbroken when my relationship with Uday ended. We were friends, we were very close, and we had known each other for a long time.”

Despite the public scrutiny, Tanishaa emphasised her ability to stay hopeful. “I’m the kind of person who always looks at the bright side of things… Whatever happens, happens for the good. I enjoy the feeling of falling in love and I cherish the experiences it brings,” she added.

Tanishaa on her parents' separation

She also opened up about her parents, veteran actress Tanuja and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, who chose to live separately when she was very young. “They started living separately when I was one year old. I have always lived with my mother, but I am now getting to experience my dad’s side of the family,” she shared.

Although the couple lived apart, Tanishaa said her father remained a constant presence in her life. “This wasn’t a typical separation because Dad was always in our lives. Mom was very clear that they both have to bring up the kids. We met him every weekend, he would come all the time and we would take holidays together,” she recalled.

Reflecting further, she added, “It wasn’t all rosy, though, it is tough, but it was a conscious decision because they were friends, and they decided that the separation should not impact the kids. We have to bring them up as a unit together. If mom made a decision, dad never went against it and vice versa. She always rose him up in our eyes and never put him down, and vice versa.”

Tanuja and Shomu Mukherjee married in 1973 and went their separate ways in the 1980s, though they never officially divorced.

Career highlights

Tanishaa began her cinematic journey with the 2003 thriller Sssshhh…, and later appeared in films like Sarkar, Neal ’n’ Nikki, and the Tamil hit Unnale Unnale, which earned her a Vijay Award nomination. She came into the limelight in 2013 as the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 7, where her relationship with Armaan Kohli became widely discussed. She also served as a judge on the comedy show Gangs of Haseepur.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 07:17 PM (IST)
Tanishaa Mukerji
