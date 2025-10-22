Taapsee Pannu Reveals Secrets Of Her 1907 Danish Home & Life Between Two Countries

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Taapsee Pannu, who has been dividing her time between Mumbai and Denmark since dating, and now marrying, Danish badminton player Mathias Boe, opened up about her new home and how she balances life between two countries.

Restoring a Piece of History

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Taapsee Pannu spoke about her grand Danish home, "It is a huge house that was built around 1907. There's a lot of history involved and we wanted to restore as much as possible, there's vintage furniture that's been there for decades, which I did not want to get rid of. We requested the previous owners to let us keep it. Labour is extremely expensive in Denmark and transportation, storing things in warehouses costs a bomb so people prefer to sell their stuff. We were lucky to inherit all the vintage lamps, furniture, paintings and chandeliers, it goes with the vintage theme of the house, classic Danish designs."

She added that new additions include paintings by Indian artists, collections from their travels, a new staircase, and additional bathrooms.

Blending Indian Traditions With Danish Living

Having guidance from Mathias’s father, a former architect, has helped the couple manage the home’s décor themselves. Taapsee said, “What is strange for Danes but normal for us Indians is that Mathias's parents live with us, they have their own space on the ground floor, their bedroom, living room, dining and lounge area. It's the most Indian thing I brought into the house and it took us a while to convince them because it's not so common to live with grownup kids in Danish culture. Since we keep travelling we wanted someone to come home to, and it's a beautiful feeling, it truly feels like home.”

She also discussed the couple’s interior choices: "Mathias and I have some common tastes but in some matters we agree to disagree, However he's left most of the interiors to me and his parents, who were also kind to let me decide. However, I discuss with everybody before making any decision."

Life Between India and Denmark

On managing life across two countries, Taapsee said, “It depends on work. We are lucky that most shoots happen in winter as that's the best season to shoot in India. Very rarely do we have shoots in the summer and rainy season, which is when it is summer in Denmark. We end up spending time in Denmark during peak summer and return to India when the rains subside.”

She praised Denmark’s lifestyle, saying, "There's a certain dopamine in the air, it gives you a high breathing that air and living that life, which can be addictive. I look forward to turning my life upside down when there, you need to do everything yourself, cooking, cleaning, from buying a milk carton to bread and butter. We cycle at 6am to get groceries. If you need to fix something, you have to hammer the nail yourself. In India it's easy to get support for your smallest of needs, unlike Denmark but in Denmark it' the DIY life."

Back in India, Taapsee stays connected to her roots through food and festivities: “I try and have Indian for all meals, right from breakfast of chila and upma, to khichdis. I enjoy food in Denmark, which is different and nice but in India my menu from morning to night is desi food. I love the festive period here, full of dance and music constantly running in the background. I love putting up diyas, drawing rangoli, which I have been doing since I was a child. These rituals are not of tangible consequence but make me feel at home.”