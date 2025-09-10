Sunita Ahuja Gets Candid: 'Govinda Flirted with Many, But Never Sonali Bendre'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSunita Ahuja Gets Candid: 'Govinda Flirted with Many, But Never Sonali Bendre'

Sunita Ahuja appeared on Colors TV’s Pati Patni Aur Panga and shared humorous insights into her marriage with Govinda, revealing Sonali Bendre was the only actress he never flirted with.

By : IANS | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
Social media’s favourite person Sunita Ahuja has talked about how her actor husband Govinda may have flirted with many but never tried his charm on actress Sonali Bendre.

Sunita came as a guest on the show ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check’. The fun began when Govinda’s name naturally came up in conversation, with co-host Munawar Faruqui trying to pull Sunita into a dance.

Sunita playfully shuts him down with her trademark humour, quipping, “Main teri Biwi No. 1 thodi hu jo tu mere saath dance kar raha hai!”

She then cheekily asked if the show was inspired by Govinda and her own married life.

Talking about her experience on the show, Sunita Ahuja says, “Being on Pati Patni Aur Panga was like taking a beautiful walk down memory lane, filled with nostalgia and laughter. I loved dancing to Govinda’s songs again, sharing the stage with Sonali, and enjoying the playful energy of so many lovely jodis.”

She said that spending that time with Sonali was extra special.

“We laughed and remembered all those fun moments from the past that are still so close to our hearts. I revealed that while Govinda may have flirted with many, Sonali hi bach gayi bus! She was the only actress he never tried his charm on.”

Sunita, who married the actor in 1987, shared that Govinda gave Sonali her break in Hindi cinema with “Aag,” which was released in 1994.

“In fact, Govinda gave Sonali her first big break in Aag, and he would often say that when I was younger, I reminded him of Sonali… It was truly special to relive those moments, share a few untold truths, and celebrate the Govinda-style entertainment that has always been such a big part of my life.”

The show airs on Colors.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
