'15 Years Living Apart': Sunita Ahuja Gets Candid About Her Bond With Govinda

In a candid revelation, Sunita Ahuja, wife of veteran Bollywood actor Govinda, has opened up about their living situation and addressed the swirling rumours surrounding her husband’s alleged affairs. Speaking through one of her recent YouTube vlogs, Sunita confirmed that she and Govinda have been residing in separate homes for the last 15 years, albeit just across the street from one another.

“We Live Opposite Each Other” – Sunita Clears the Air

Dispelling assumptions about their relationship status, Sunita revealed that she lives with their children, Yashvardhan and Tina, while Govinda stays alone nearby. Despite the physical distance, she shared that they maintain contact and visit each other regularly.

“Main aur Chi chi rehte aamne samne hai 15 saal se lekin aana jaana karte rehte hain voh ghar par,” she said, adding that she still loves him deeply and has given her life to him since their youth.

On Family Interference and Rumour Mills

Sunita didn't hold back in pointing fingers at certain members of Govinda’s extended family, suggesting they were contributing to the strain in their relationship.

“Problem yeh ki iski family main log hai jo mujhe aur Govinda ko saath nahi dekhna chahte... Govinda acche logon ke saath uthta bethta nahi hai,” she stated, reflecting on how negative influences have affected their bond.

She also commented on being unaffected by affair rumours, asserting her inner strength and the love she still harbours for her husband:

“Narazgi 100% hai kyunki main bhi toh sun hi rahi hun naa. Lekin, main bhut strong hun kyunki mere pass mere bacche hain.”

Together for Decades, Despite Challenges

Sunita and Govinda’s relationship goes back to the 1980s, culminating in marriage on March 11, 1987. The couple has weathered decades of ups and downs, raising two children together—daughter Tina Ahuja, who had a short stint in Bollywood, and son Yashvardhan Ahuja.

Just weeks before this revelation, the couple was seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi together, jointly dismissing divorce rumours through public appearances. While the living arrangement might raise eyebrows, it’s clear that emotional ties remain strong between the two.

As Sunita puts it: “Jo achi aurat ko dukh dega voh kabhi sukhi nahi rahega, bechain rahega.”