Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSubhash Ghai Reminisces Working With 4-Year-Old Ranbir Kapoor, Calls Him A ‘Great Actor ...'

Subhash Ghai Reminisces Working With 4-Year-Old Ranbir Kapoor, Calls Him A ‘Great Actor ...'

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai fondly remembers directing a 4-year-old Ranbir Kapoor in “Pyar Ki Ganga Bahe,” praising him as a great actor and a true gentleman.

By : IANS | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he recalled working with Ranbir Kapoor when the actor was just four years old.

Sharing a heartfelt post, Ghai praised the actor for growing into a “great actor,” a loving family man, and a true gentleman like his mother, Neetu Singh. On Monday, Ghai took to his Instagram handle and shared an image of Ranbir alongside a heartfelt note. In his caption, the filmmaker reminisced about working with Ranbir when he was just four years old in the song Pyar Ki Ganga Bahe.

Reflecting on how the little boy he once directed has grown into one of Bollywood’s finest actors, Subhash Ghai described the ‘Rockstar’ actor as a mature man, a loving father, husband, and son. The veteran filmmaker also shared that he met the actor during the Celebrate Cinema event at Whistling Woods, where Ranbir expressed his wish to coach students at the film school.

For the caption, the ‘Taal’ director wrote, “A kid I filmed as a director at his age of 4 in a song “pyar ki ganga bahe” -Has now become a man with maturity. A loving father a loving husband n caring son n super actor for ever is …My RANBIR KAPOOR It was so good meeting him at celebrate cinema at whistlingwoods campus with personal chat.”

“On stage he expressed his desire to coach students of whistlingwoods aur phans gaye miya He is a great actor by birth n gentleman by his mother Neetu singh i always respect.”

Notably, Subhash Ghai has often openly expressed his admiration for Ranbir Kapoor, praising the actor for his talent, humility, and family values.

On the work front, the ‘Animal’ actor will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated film “Love & War,” co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Ranbir also has “Ramayana: Part 1,” where he takes on the role of Lord Ram in the pipeline.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Animal Hindi Cinema Love And War Whistling Woods
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Pakistan Testing Nukes': Trump's Big Revelation On National TV
'Pakistan Testing Nukes': Trump's Big Revelation On National TV
Election 2025
'Mahagathbandhan Has 3 Monkeys': Yogi's 'Pappu, Tappu, Appu' Swipe At Bihar Rally
'Mahagathbandhan Has 3 Monkeys': Yogi's 'Pappu, Tappu, Appu' Swipe At Bihar Rally
India
SC To Pass Order In Stray Dogs Case On Nov 7; Chief Secretaries Apologise For Not Filing Compliance Affidavits
SC To Pass Order In Stray Dogs Case On Nov 7; Chief Secretaries Apologise For Not Filing Affidavits
Cities
21 Dead, 14 Injured After Bus Collides With Truck In Telangana's Rangareddy; PM Announces Aid
21 Dead, 14 Injured After Bus Collides With Truck In Telangana's Rangareddy; PM Announces Aid
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Breaking: Donald Trump Claims Pakistan Conducting Underground Nuclear Tests | ABP NEWS
India Awaits Formal Response After Trump’s Nuclear Test Claims; Delhi Reaffirms No-First-Use Stance
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Indian Muscle Flexing In South China Sea
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget