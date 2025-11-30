Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Australian Influencer Stefanie Pieper Found Dead In Suitcase, Ex-Partner Detained

Austrian beauty influencer Stefanie Pieper was found dead in Slovenia after days missing. Her ex-boyfriend was arrested near the border. Investigation underway.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 01:03 PM (IST)
Austrian beauty influencer and makeup artist Stefanie Pieper, who had been missing since November 23, 2025, was found dead in a suitcase in a wooded area of Slovenia, authorities confirmed. The 31-year-old content creator from Graz was last seen attending a holiday gathering before she failed to show up for a scheduled photoshoot, prompting an immediate search effort.

Former Partner Leads Police to Remote Forest Site

Investigators intensified their operation after family and colleagues raised concerns about Pieper’s disappearance. According to Austrian outlet Kronen Zeitung, police later learned that Pieper’s former boyfriend had allegedly confessed to killing her and directed authorities to the secluded location where her body was discovered.

Providing an overview of the case, officials said, “The man is believed to have traveled to Slovenia several times in his car. He could not be contacted by the investigating police." They further stated that significant progress came after Slovenian police detained the suspect near the border.

Suspect Arrested After Vehicle Fire at Casino Parking Lot

Authorities detailed the critical breakthrough: “On Monday evening, November 24, 2025, the Slovenian police reported that a car had caught fire in the parking lot of a casino near the border. This was the 31-year-old man’s car. He was found in the immediate vicinity of the burning vehicle and arrested by the Slovenian police. Extradition to Austria has been requested."

Local reports from Oe24 and 20 Minuten revealed that shortly before she vanished, Pieper had messaged a friend on WhatsApp claiming she was safely home—but minutes later sent another alarming note, saying she feared someone was in her stairwell.

Neighbours Report Dispute, Sightings of Ex-Boyfriend

A separate report in Kleine Zeitung noted that neighbours recalled hearing a heated argument on the night of her disappearance and claimed they had seen Pieper’s ex-partner in the building’s vicinity around the same time.

Pieper, widely recognized for her beauty tutorials, product recommendations, and glimpses into life with her Golden Retriever, Marlow, was also known to her followers as a singer. Her death has sent shockwaves through Austria’s digital creator community.

Published at : 30 Nov 2025 01:02 PM (IST)
Stefanie Pieper Austrian Influencer Death Slovenia Forest Suitcase Case Slovenia Police Austria Crime News
