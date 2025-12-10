Shah Rukh Khan is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to preparing daughter Suhana Khan for her next big-screen outing. While Suhana steps into a full-fledged action role in King, Farah Khan revealed that the superstar is personally overseeing her training — a revelation that has sparked massive excitement among fans.

The moment unfolded during a grand event in Dubai on Tuesday, where a ₹4,000-crore commercial tower named after Shah Rukh was unveiled by Danube Properties. As Farah Khan took the stage, she spoke about the Khan family’s rising creative footprint. Praising Aryan Khan’s upcoming web series, she then shifted focus to Suhana’s next cinematic leap.

Farah said, “Shah Rukh’s son Aryan has made the most kick-a web series: The Bads of Bollywood*. Suhana is so hardworking. She is now going to be in King. I know that you are training her in action.”

The clip of the conversation quickly spread across social media, sparking widespread admiration for SRK’s hands-on involvement in Suhana’s preparations.

Suhana Khan Steps into Her First Action Role

After making her debut last year with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, Suhana now ventures into a far more demanding territory with King. This marks her first action-heavy performance, and with Shah Rukh himself mentoring her, anticipation around her transformation is higher than ever.

‘King’ Title Reveal Amplified the Hype

Marflix Pictures and Red Chillies Entertainment unveiled the film’s title, KING, in spectacular fashion on Shah Rukh’s birthday. Director Siddharth Anand released a power-packed teaser that showcased SRK in a fierce new avatar. The video instantly ignited fan frenzy, setting the tone for what is being touted as one of his most explosive roles.

Siddharth Anand Promises His ‘Massiest’ Film Yet

Positioned as a stylish, high-voltage action entertainer, King aims to push the boundaries of Siddharth Anand’s signature filmmaking style. The teaser highlighted Shah Rukh Khan delivering the striking dialogue:

“Sau deshon mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam” — ‘KING’.

With SRK mentoring Suhana and Siddharth Anand steering the narrative, King is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of the year.